18-year-old surrenders on murder charge after witness says he killed 2 people while riding scooter

Atlanta police say a man responsible for killing two people and injuring a third is now in custody.

Shoun Bilal, 18, surrendered to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Police were called out to McDaniel Street SW around 5:30 p.m. on June 20.

A 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and has since recovered.

None of their identities have been released.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News off-camera that the victims were hanging out together when someone pulled up on a scooter and started firing shots at them.

“Conflict resolution is very important to teach our youngsters to understand there’s another way besides violence,” APD Lt Germain Dearlove said.

Bilal is being held in the Fulton County Jail on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

