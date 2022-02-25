18-year-old suspect robbed and killed his grandfather in Charlotte home, police say

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after being accused of robbing and killing his grandfather in his home, police said Friday.

Shortly after noon Thursday, officers found Horace Cook, 66, injured at his home in the 600 block of Glasgow Road near Moores Chapel Road in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Friday. Medic could not revive Cook and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not detail Cook’s injuries or how he died. His death is Charlotte’s 12th homicide this year, according to CMPD data.

Public records show Cook was a truck driver.

Investigators identified Cook’s grandson, 18-year-old Nicholas Smith, as a suspect. Smith already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest prior to the incident, police said.

Officers found Smith nearby in Cook’s vehicle and arrested him, police said. He is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, charged with murder, armed robbery and larceny of a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.