18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said.

A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.

Days later, on March 2, investigators closed in on a suspect, 18-year-old Alberto Riascos, executive police Chief Matt Slinkard said at a news conference Monday, March 7.

Riascos also had an open warrant in Harris County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Slinkard said.

Officers found Riascos walking back to his apartment, which is near the McDonald’s where Zeno was killed, and attempted to arrest him.

However, the 18-year-old fired a handgun at an HPD sergeant, who fired back and killed him, according to Slinkard. Investigators later determined Riascos’ gun matches the ballistic evidence from Zeno’s slaying.

Members of Zeno’s family were in attendance at the news conference, and Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed gratitude to investigators for providing closure in the wake of a killing he described as tragic and senseless.

“This one made absolutely no sense,” Turner said. “A person in the line at McDonald’s, and for whatever reason, pulls out a gun and takes the life of someone else.”

Zeno was a father of seven, and grandfather to five, his family told TV station KTRK.

