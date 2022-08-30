18-year-old took assault rifle to TN school to ‘confront’ former teacher, cops say

A former student of a private Christian school brought an assault rifle to its football game with the goal of confronting his former teacher, officials say.

In a statement to McClatchy News, the Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) in Knoxville, Tennessee, said one of its former students brought a “loaded weapon” to the school’s football game on Friday, Aug. 26, and had it in his unlocked car.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an armed 18-year-old “wasn’t in his right mind” and wanted to “confront a former teacher that he had problems with,” reported WVLT and WATE.

McClatchy News reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and didn’t receive a response.

The school said it dealt with the situation “without incident” after immediately informing Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on campus.

“To our knowledge, the young man never threatened anyone on the campus that evening nor was there any public incident,” the school said.

Authorities said they found an assault rifle in the front floorboard of the teen’s Ford F-150, according to WLTV, and arrested him at the football stadium. He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and driving with a suspended license, the outlet reported, marking the second time in two weeks the 18-year-old has been arrested for gun-related charges.

Tennessee has the 10th highest firearm mortality rate, according to the CDC. There were more than 1,400 firearm deaths in the state that year.

Trio of 9th graders drove to school in a stolen car with two loaded guns, TN cops say

Two officers die when helicopter clips power lines and crashes on Tennessee mountain

Shooting at Taco Bell leaves teens with ‘serious injuries,’ Georgia police say