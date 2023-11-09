18-year-old tries to kill his brother in argument over PlayStation, Florida cops say

Two brothers took an argument over a PlayStation video game console to extremes when one pulled a gun and critically wounded the other, according to police in Florida.

It happened Thursday, Nov. 9, in Sebastian and officers were outside the home when the shooting took place, police said in a news release. Sebastian is about 90 miles southeast of Orlando.

“Early this morning officers responded to Pelican Island Apartments about a disturbance between brothers arguing over a PlayStation,” Sebastian Police Department officials said.

“Officers determined there were not any crimes committed and while still in the parking lot, they heard a gunshot and observed one of the brothers running from the apartment. The father immediately exited the apartment yelling that the suspect who was running from officers, had shot his brother.”

The suspect was found around 3 a.m. in woods near the apartment and officers recovered what they believe is the gun used in the shooting, officials said.

Jalynn Joseph, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, jail records show. He was being held without bond in the Indian River County jail.

“The victim was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition,” officials said.

The identity of the victim and his age were not released.

