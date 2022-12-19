18-year-old used mom’s car during shooting in North Memphis, police say

A teen was arrested after a shooting in North Memphis.

On Sept. 29, a woman reported an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.

She said her brothers had been confronted by two unknown men at the location, and that they had taken weapons out of dark blue GMC Yukon, according to an affidavit.

A man armed with a gun was later identified as Frank Johnson, 18, records show.

Johnson was seen holding a handgun during a verbal altercation.

The victims got into a Jeep Renegade, and the suspects raised their weapons and took aim, police said.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she saw the suspects raise their weapons, aim at her vehicle and fire multiple shots.

The rear windshield, rear taillight, and rear panel was damaged.

Investigators reviewed surveillance and contacted Johnson’s mother, records show.

She said she is the registered owner of the GMC Yukon.

The victim identified Johnson a photo lineup.

He’s charged with Vandalism $1,000 - $2,500 and Aggravated Assault, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: