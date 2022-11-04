18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say

The body of a missing 18-year-old was found on Halloween, hours away from where he had disappeared, police in Virginia said.

Fairfax County Police were notified that Tavon Jay McKoy was missing after his friend couldn’t get a hold of him on Oct. 30, WAVY reported. McKoy’s family also told officers he had disappeared under “unusual circumstances,” and he was reported as a missing and endangered person on Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, over 150 miles away in Gloucester County, deputies found his body on that same day — and ruled it a homicide, they said in a release.

Investigators with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office “determined that the victim had been killed at another location and his body left at this scene,” according to the release.

When deputies discovered that McKoy was reported missing in Fairfax County, they matched the body’s appearance and tattoos to McKoy’s, confirming it was him on Nov. 3, the release said.

Investigators did not specify if there are any persons of interest at this time.

“We recognize that the public will have questions about this homicide; however, for the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to release any further details at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact criminal investigator J.T. Holt at 804-693-1133 or the Crime Line at 888-562-5887.

