18-year-old Virginia Beach murder suspect held without bail after arraignment

An 18-year-old man charged in the shooting death of another 18-year-old is being held without bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Virginia Beach’s General District Court.

No family were present during the hearing, as Cameron Mooty appeared before the court over a video conference. Mooty, who wore a city jail orange jumpsuit, is being held on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two weapons offenses. He was arrested Tuesday in connection to a double shooting over the weekend that killed Evan Labella and injured one other person.

A public defender is being appointed to represent him. A preliminary hearing is set for March 9.

Court documents provided no insight into the incident beyond what the Virginia Beach Police Department previously shared about the shooting.

The police department received a report of two walk-in gunshot victims from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Labella, who was critically injured, was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to their lower extremities that was not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene was found by police in the 300 block of Riverwood Court, located off Reagan Avenue near North Great Neck Road.

While Mooty has no prior convictions, court records show that charges brought against him in Virginia Beach’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court are pending. In that court, he is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle, which would have stemmed from an incident prior to his 18th birthday on May 28 of this year.

The next hearing for the juvenile case is set for early January.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com