18-year-old wanted for attempted murder after employee shot at Jackson Walmart, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old after a shooting at a Walmart in Jackson, Tenn.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is actively searching for Alex Bernard Campbell.

Campbell has an active warrant for Attempted First-Degree Murder that was issued out of Jackson City Court on Nov. 28, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Walmart North in Jackson, located at 2196 Emporium Drive.

Two employees were involved in a fight inside a freezer located in an isolated part of the store that was not open to the public.

Campbell was identified as one of the employees, police said.

After the fight, he allegedly shot the other employee with a pistol then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

