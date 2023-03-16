18-year-old wanted after shooting into Hickory apartments

An 18-year-old man is wanted for an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a gun into two apartments in Hickory, police said Thursday.

The Hickory Police Department is on the lookout for Toland Huff, Jr., and he could be driving a red Toyota Avalon.

Hickory police say Huff is accused after a shooting that happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunny Valley apartments. Police said one of the apartments was occupied, and one was unoccupied.

HPD is asking anyone with information about Huff’s location to call 838-328-5551.

