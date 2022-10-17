18-year-old watching cars do doughnuts at a rally is shot and killed, Texas cops say

A double shooting at a car club gathering left one man dead and another injured, Texas police said.

An 18-year-old was watching several cars do doughnuts at a large car rally when he was shot just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

A 45-year-old man at the event started to help the victim when he was struck in a second round of gunshots, police said.

Officers said the 18-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he died.

A few minutes later, the 45-year-old was found in serious condition a few blocks away, police said. He underwent surgery and is believed to be stable, officers said.

Police did not say how the second victim ended up a few blocks away from the scene. KENS 5 reported that his family started to take him to the hospital, while KSAT reported that he managed to reach his car and drive away.

The two victims weren’t related, and no identities have been released, according to police. No suspects have been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

