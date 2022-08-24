18-year-old woman arrested in Aug. 6 Fort Worth murder of 16-year-old boy

An 18-year-old woman has been charged in the Aug. 6 murder of 16-year-old Aaron Hall in Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County court documents.

Destinee Alexus is accused of shooting and killing the boy at a Fort Worth gas station on the evening of Aug. 6 while robbing him.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, Hall’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Hall arrived at the gas station in a vehicle around 5 p.m. Aug. 6, about a mile from where he was shot in the 9700 block of Legacy Drive, according to police.

Police did not provide any details about what happened leading up to Hall’s killing, but court records indicate Alexus is accused of robbing Hall when she fired on him.

Hall died in the vehicle that was parked at the QuikTrip in the 300 block of Clifford Center Drive.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Hall’s family to assist in paying funeral expenses.