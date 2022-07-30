18-year-old woman dies after being shot at party on South Side

Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
Someone shot into a crowd of people at a party in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue on the South Side late Friday night, hitting two teenagers, one of whom died a few hours later, police said.

Ayanta Jarmon, 18, was found unresponsive at the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m., according to police.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, is expected to recover from his injuries.

This was the 80th homicide of the year in Columbus.

