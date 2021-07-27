18-year-old woman killed in California movie theatre shoot-out

(Shutterstock / Prath)

A double shooting in a California movie theatre has left one woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries.

Just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to a call at a movie theatre in Corona.

Police found a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement made by the Corona Police Department.

The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, as their next of kin have yet to be notified.

It’s not yet clear if the victims were targeted, and no information has been released about potential suspects so far.

Police initially asked people to avoid the area and are continuing to investigate the incident.