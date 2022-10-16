18-year-old woman killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick

An 18-year-old woman died Saturday night when gun shots were fired into the car she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was Jatzivy Sarabia.

Law enforcement officials believe that the deadly confrontation started about 11:40 p.m., when gunfire was reported on or near Highway 397, also called Chemical Drive, in Finley.

The people inside two cars appeared to have a dispute that led to shots fired, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other drove north on Highway 397 toward the cable bridge.

About five minutes later there was a 911 call about a young woman who had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car she was in was stopped near 1st Avenue and Benton Street in downtown Kennewick.

First responders tried unsuccessfully to save her, according to the sheriff’s office.

County detectives were working with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab to collect evidence at multiple crime scenes on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-735-6555 or dispatchers at 509-628-0333.

Further information was not immediately available Sunday afternoon and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office described information in the early stages of the investigation as “very fluid.”