18-year-old woman killed in pursuit crash after suspected theft identified

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A suspect who died last month after an alleged retail theft that resulted in a pursuit crash last month in the Escondido area has been identified, local medical officials said.

Shevondia Compare-Bell, 18, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

On the evening of Dec. 18, three suspects, two women and one man, were reported to be involved in a theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Auto Park Way, according to the Escondido Police Department (EPD).

The suspects left the scene in a pickup truck, which was later identified as a stolen MCAS Miramar vehicle, per EPD. When authorities arrived on scene, a high-speed pursuit ensued along surface roads.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and failed to maneuver a turn onto Fig Street from Washington Avenue, ultimately crashing into a concrete barrier.

Shevondia Compare-Bell was identified as one of the two female suspects who were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The other female suspect, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. Both were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver, identified as Lance Corporal John Eugene Brand, is a U.S. Marine based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. He allegedly tried to run from the crash scene and hide from officers, according to Deputy District Attorney Helen Kim, who is assigned to the case.

Brand was arrested and faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, evading causing death, and causing great bodily injury, Kim said. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The passengers in the vehicle reportedly had told Brand to pull over and he refused, stating that he did not want to go to jail, per the DA.

If convicted, Brand faces 18 years and six months behind bars for the case. He’s scheduled to be back in court in February.

