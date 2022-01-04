18-year-old woman seriously injured in shooting near downtown Fort Worth, authorities say
An 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded Monday night in a shooting near downtown Fort Worth, authorities said Tuesday.
No one has been arrested in the case.
Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Pine Street, just southeast of the downtown area.
When they arrived, patrol officers found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot. Police did not release any information on a motive.
The victim was taken to a John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition.
Detectives with the department’s gun violence unit are investigating the shooting.