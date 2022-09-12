18-year-old woman shot in Greene County; deputies searching for suspect

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a felonious assault that happened in Xenia Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute Monday morning.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say where the shooting occurred in Xenia Twp., but Greene County dispatch did confirm that an investigation was underway in the 900 block of Ford Road earlier Monday. It has not been confirmed if the two incidents were related.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to locate the individuals responsible. At this time there is no reason to believe that there is any threat to the citizens of Greene County,” the sheriff’s office said.

