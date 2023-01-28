18-year-old woman shot while in passenger seat of car in southwest Atlanta, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured.
According to police, around 10:02 p.m. on Friday they responded to a person shot at 3699 Cascade Park Road. While there police located the woman who had been shot.
The victim told police she was a passenger in a car near 1295 Niskey Lake Road SW when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.
At this time, police are still investigating to learn the cause of the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.
