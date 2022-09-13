18-year-old woman shot in Xenia Twp., Dayton man arrested in northern Ohio

Sep. 13—An 18-year-old woman was shot Monday morning during a domestic dispute in Xenia Twp. and a suspect captured in northern Ohio is now in the Greene County Jail.

Multiple Greene County Sheriff's deputies and detectives were seen outside a house as part of its investigation of the shooting reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Ford Road.

They were taking photographs and looking at what appeared to be a burn pit.

The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

La'Dashiaun Ronnail Brown, 21, of Dayton, was identified by the Greene County Sheriff's Office as the suspected shooter. Felonious assault and receiving stolen property charges were filed against him Monday in Xenia Municipal Court, records show.

Brown was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol near Republic and was booked into the Seneca County Jail in Tiffin.

Greene County Sheriff's deputies arrested Brown at 10 p.m. and brought him to Xenia, where he was booked into the Greene County Jail at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.