18-year-old woman struck and killed by Amtrak train in Wake County

The Apex Police Department says an 18-year-old woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday night.

Police received an emergency call after 10 p.m. reporting a collision between a train and a pedestrian, according to a news release Wednesday.

The woman was already dead when officers arrived. She was from the Garner area, police said, but they have not yet released her name.

U.S. 64 East will remain closed between the North Salem Street exit and Laura Duncan Road while police continue their investigation, according to the release.

Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney said Amtrak police were also investigating the incident.

He declined to comment further on the situation, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.