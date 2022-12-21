18-year-old woman is third person to be arrested in relation to killing near People's Park

Dec. 21—Authorities arrested a third person in connection with the killing of a 51-year-old man in October near People's Park.

Larren Parker, 18, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

John Birgen, 26, and Randy Slone, 27, are jailed on the same charges. Each of the three defendants has bond set at $1 million.

The victim, Andy Hernandez, was found Oct. 23 gagged with his hands tied together along a dirt trail near the confluence of Latah Creek and the Spokane River.

Hernandez died of blunt-force trauma and lack of oxygen, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. Court documents said the autopsy determined he had a broken neck, extensive injuries to his throat, including a broken bone, and severe blunt-force trauma to the back of his head.

Slone told police Birgen drove him and Parker to the area of the Nom Nom gas station near Division Street and Cataldo Avenue, where Hernandez was. Slone said in court documents that Birgen told him to tie Hernandez's hands together and tape his mouth. Slone said he worried Birgen was going to shoot him as he was binding and gagging Hernandez.

They then put Hernandez in the car, and Birgen drove everyone to the area of a dog park, Slone told police.

Then, Slone told police Birgen used a large rock to hit Hernandez in the head and grabbed the rope that was around Hernandez's neck and pulled it.

Slone said he did not assault Hernandez besides hitting him a couple times in the back of his head, and he assisted Birgen in tying rope around Hernandez's neck, according to documents. Parker was in the car at the time of the killing, Slone told police.

Slone said in court documents an alleged rape was Birgen's motive for killing Hernandez. Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys has said she could not comment on the veracity of the rape claim, citing the ongoing investigation.

Birgen and Slone had arraignments Tuesday and are scheduled for trial Feb. 13. Parker is scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 28.