18-year-old woman tied to Lafayette killing arrested in Frankfort

Bailey Hensley drove the car from which the fatal shots were fired that killed 18-year-old Anthony Holdbrook about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 1, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors accused Amarion Alsup, 19, Kokomo, and Dimanione Lovelace, 19, of setting up Holdbrook to rob him of his gun and money. Holdbrook thought he was meeting Alsup to trade his gun and cash for a Glock 19 model handgun.

When Holdbrook approached the PT Cruiser that Hensley was driving, Lovelace grabbed Holdbrook's gun and started wrestling for control of it, according to prosecutors.

"Don't do that," Holdbrook said to Lovelace just before three shots were fired, according to prosecutors.

Hensley drove away from the murder scene in the 800 block of North Seventh Street in Lafayette, and cameras tracked the car's route as it left the city heading east, according to prosecutors.

Hensley was arrested Tuesday evening in Frankfort at a home near Rossville and Myrtle avenues, according to Frankfort police.

Hensley, 18, of Kokomo, is incarcerated Wednesday morning at the Clinton County Jail on a Tippecanoe County warrant, a jail officer confirmed.

The Tippecanoe County warrant for her arrest is still sealed, so her specific charges are not public.

Lafayette police cannot confirm or deny Hensley's arrest.

Hensley is one of five people listed on a probable cause affidavit detailing what prosecutors believe happened in the events leading up to and following Holdbrook's killing.

Alsup is charged with 11 counts, which include murder, robbery and theft.

Hensley admitted to police she drove Alsup and Lovelace to a Kokomo apartment earlier on Jan. 1, where they robbed a man of his pistol, according to prosecutors. She then drove the two teens to Marion, where they robbed another man of his cash, according to prosecutors.

Later on Jan. 1, she drove Alsup, Lovelace and two other people to Lafayette, where Holdbrook was killed.

The Journal & Courier will report on Hensley's charges when the warrant is unsealed.

