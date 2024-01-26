18-year-old York City man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 shooting

A York County jury found Alexis Cado-Suero, 18, of York City, guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyree Smart in 2021.

Cado-Suero, who was 15 years old at the time of the murder, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a minor.

What happened in 2021

On March 27, 2021, York City Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Newton Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police found the victim lying with an apparent gunshot wound and discovered two 9mm casings near his body and eight casings at the northeast corner of Brooklyn and West Newton avenues.

Surveillance footage was obtained showing Smart walking with two other males across Brooklyn Avenue when they appear to be looking north and then running at the same time shots ring out. One male ran south on Brooklyn Avenue and the other two ran east on West Newton Avenue.

According to court documents, while on scene, police observed a crowd of people gathered. Though no one directly approached police, it was overheard that there was an Instagram live video regarding thehomicide and that a person by the name of "Cado" had done it.

Four witnesses were later interviewed, all of whom witnessed the scene after the shooting. Two days later, Smart's mother was interviewed by police and advised that she was told that Cado-Suero shot her son.

According to the affidavit, from March 29 through March 30, surveillance was obtained following the path Cado-Suero took before and after the incident on March 27, 2021.

In the Instagram video, Cado-Suero entered into the frame while “breathing very heavily.” That’s when someone stated, “You know why brother’s breathing hard and s---.”

“F--- all that man,” Cado-Suero responds. “Let’s not talk about what happened.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and seized a cell phone. Law enforcement found a video on it of Cado-Suero holding a 9mm handgun, and a photo of him wearing the same clothes as the shooter.

In April that year, the York County District Attorney’s Office took the rare step of asking a judge to seal the arrest warrant for a 15-year-old boy who is charged with criminal homicide.

