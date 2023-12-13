18 people accused of trafficking cocaine from Orlando Puerto Rican restaurant

The owner of a Puerto Rican restaurant in east Orlando and 17 others are facing racketeering charges for participating in what investigators said was a decades-long cocaine trafficking scheme operating from within the business.

The arrests, announced Wednesday by Orange County Sheriff John Mina, are the result of a long-term investigation into the PR House restaurant with the assistance of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation. Along with racketeering, all 18 suspects face charges of armed cocaine trafficking, which carries a life sentence if convicted.

Among the suspects are restaurant owner Rosa María López and Aníbal López, no relation, who investigators said supplied the drugs sold from the restaurant. Mina said as many as 80 people would enter the restaurant per day, often spending a short amount of time inside to buy the drugs. The investigation further uncovered plans to expand the criminal enterprise from the restaurant into other businesses, including food trucks.

“The evidence of the case is going to demonstrate that Rosa López was not only aware of the activity, but she was helping direct the activity that occurred there,” said MBI Director Ron Stucker, who stood with Mina and other law enforcement leaders at OCSO headquarters. The cases will be tried by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

PR House, located at 7343 Lake Underhill Road, has been a target of law enforcement as early as 2007 and was the subject of multiple tips about narcotics sales and other activities happening there. But operations at the restaurant had not been shut down as the Sheriff’s Office lacked the resources until now to build the racketeering case, Mina told reporters. It wasn’t until June 27, when deputies recovered guns, cocaine and marijuana during a search of the restaurant, that the investigation began.

The day after the raid, the sheriff added, restaurant workers went back to selling drugs.

“We’ve made hundreds of arrests there, we’ve done search warrants — so many times either the cases aren’t successfully prosecuted or we just need time to build the best case together,” Mina said. “… We tried to tie [the drug sales] back to the owner, and that’s what the purpose of this investigation was, to get to the owners and shut down the [restaurant]. And if you think about the regular street deputy on the road, they can’t do all that.”

In addition to announcing the arrests, Mina reiterated his call to strengthen penalties for illegal alcohol sales and giving local governments more leeway to punish businesses and other properties by declaring them a public nuisance. Current law allows authorities to take action against properties, including closing them down entirely, if they are used for certain crimes like drug sales or criminal activity.

Mina first called for the changes late October, after the arrests of two men in connection with a shooting at a west Orlando hookah lounge that wounded three people. There, deputies alleged the business was selling alcohol without a liquor license. As Florida lawmakers prepare for the 2024 session, the sheriff said the changes to nuisance abatement laws are among his legislative priorities.

“Often, these operations will simply move to a new location. They’ll simply hand off ownership of the business or the LLC to somebody else and they’ll continue to operate,” Stucker said. “Our goal this time working with nuisance abatement, working with the Department of Revenue and these criminal charges is to make sure that they completely go away.”

PR House, Stucker added, has been permanently closed.