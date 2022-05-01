18 People Who Are Definitely Not Close — Like, At All — With Their Boss

1.This person's Apple Watch set them up for beef with their boss, OMG:

2.This person's boss walked into him watching "ass-clapping TikToks":

3.This employee and boss had an, uh, interesting exchange:

4.This person had that pettiest reply to their boss text:

5.This person photoshopped their texts to look like they let their boss know they'd be out:

@1800viagra / Via Twitter: @1800viagra
6.This out-of-touch boss said this:

7.This employee had a blunt reply:

8.And so do this one:

9.And this boss had some subtle feedback:

10.This employee had the cleverest answer:

11.This employee sent a screenshot of his text to his boss TO HIS BOSS:

12.This employee had a "Welcome back!" present for their boss:

13.This employee got reprimanded for this question:

14.This person didn't know he was unmuted:

15.This employee's quick quip landed them in HR:

16.And lastly, this boss has beef with, well, probably the whole company:

Do you have a rocky relationship with your boss? Or with your employee? Let me know in the comments!

