18 People Who Are Definitely Not Close — Like, At All — With Their Boss

1. This person's Apple Watch set them up for beef with their boss, OMG:

Just got a message from my boss about something I very CLEARLY put in an email and I replied on my Apple Watch but then said aloud “did you not fuckin read?” And it SENT THAT TOO 06:40 PM - 04 Aug 2021

2. This person's boss walked into him watching "ass-clapping TikToks":

My boss just did this while I was watching them ass clapping tiktoks. I might be done fr 06:48 PM - 24 Mar 2022

3. This employee and boss had an, uh, interesting exchange:

ONE TIME I HAD A COWORKER AT LUSH THAT WAS A CLOSETED STEAMPUNK AND THEY WOULD PLAY HOUR LONG ELECTROSWING MIXES AND WHEN MY BOSS HAD A TALK WITH THEM ABOUT IT MY BOSS SCREAMED "THIS ISNT FUCKING TOONTOWN" AND SHE CRIED AND WENT HOME EARLY AND I HAD TO STAY AND CLOSE 01:54 AM - 14 Jun 2021

4. This person had that pettiest reply to their boss text:

omfg my boss is obsessed with me 03:47 PM - 11 Mar 2021

5. This person photoshopped their texts to look like they let their boss know they'd be out:

not me gaslighting my boss bc i didn’t wanna go to work today so i photoshopped our messages… i- 02:37 PM - 04 Jan 2022

6. This out-of-touch boss said this:

My boss was talking to me today how he thinks the minimum wage is too high, to me, his minimum wage employee 02:38 AM - 17 Oct 2020

7. This employee had a blunt reply:

I know my boss sick of me 12:10 AM - 22 Sep 2020

8. And so do this one:

My boss: "May I ask what you're using your PTO for?"Me: "No. I'll see you when I get back." 03:23 PM - 15 Jul 2021

9. And this boss had some subtle feedback:

I knew i was stupid when my boss took one look at my work, took a deep breath and calmly said “Walk me through your thought process”Omo 😭😭 04:16 PM - 23 Mar 2021

10. This employee had the cleverest answer:

Omoo I remember when my boss asked me who is the stupid one, me or him? And I told him everyone knows he doesn’t hire stupid people. 08:06 AM - 04 Mar 2022

11. This employee sent a screenshot of his text to his boss TO HIS BOSS:

Just accidentally sent the screenshot to my boss 05:37 PM - 13 Mar 2020

12. This employee had a "Welcome back!" present for their boss:

Resignation submitted. My boss just came back from vaca. 01:12 PM - 14 Jun 2021

13. This employee got reprimanded for this question:

My manager gone tell me “it was kinda inappropriate” to ask my colleague if that was a “Covid cough or a Newport cough” via messenger. Shit I need to know. 02:36 PM - 02 Jan 2022

14. This person didn't know he was unmuted:

Zoom meetings man. I didn’t know I was unmute so I said “Omo I’ve mentally zoned out for the year” lol my boss responded - “you better mentally zone in”. 😭 11:04 AM - 08 Dec 2021

15. This employee's quick quip landed them in HR:

my boss asked me where i see myself in 5 yrs and i told him "not here" and now i'm in a meeting with HR 05:22 PM - 28 Feb 2022

16. And lastly, this boss has beef with, well, probably the whole company:

My boss deactivated my coworker’s email who just quit too quickly and didn’t realize it controls our company calendar so now all of those events for the next 3 years are 🧚🏼gone🧚🏼 05:32 PM - 02 Mar 2022