18 People Who Are Definitely Not Close — Like, At All — With Their Boss
1.This person's Apple Watch set them up for beef with their boss, OMG:
Just got a message from my boss about something I very CLEARLY put in an email and I replied on my Apple Watch but then said aloud “did you not fuckin read?” And it SENT THAT TOO
2.This person's boss walked into him watching "ass-clapping TikToks":
My boss just did this while I was watching them ass clapping tiktoks. I might be done fr
3.This employee and boss had an, uh, interesting exchange:
ONE TIME I HAD A COWORKER AT LUSH THAT WAS A CLOSETED STEAMPUNK AND THEY WOULD PLAY HOUR LONG ELECTROSWING MIXES AND WHEN MY BOSS HAD A TALK WITH THEM ABOUT IT MY BOSS SCREAMED "THIS ISNT FUCKING TOONTOWN" AND SHE CRIED AND WENT HOME EARLY AND I HAD TO STAY AND CLOSE
4.This person had that pettiest reply to their boss text:
omfg my boss is obsessed with me
5.This person photoshopped their texts to look like they let their boss know they'd be out:
not me gaslighting my boss bc i didn’t wanna go to work today so i photoshopped our messages… i-
6.This out-of-touch boss said this:
My boss was talking to me today how he thinks the minimum wage is too high, to me, his minimum wage employee
7.This employee had a blunt reply:
I know my boss sick of me
8.And so do this one:
My boss: "May I ask what you're using your PTO for?"Me: "No. I'll see you when I get back."
9.And this boss had some subtle feedback:
I knew i was stupid when my boss took one look at my work, took a deep breath and calmly said “Walk me through your thought process”Omo 😭😭
10.This employee had the cleverest answer:
Omoo I remember when my boss asked me who is the stupid one, me or him? And I told him everyone knows he doesn’t hire stupid people.
11.This employee sent a screenshot of his text to his boss TO HIS BOSS:
Just accidentally sent the screenshot to my boss
12.This employee had a "Welcome back!" present for their boss:
Resignation submitted. My boss just came back from vaca.
13.This employee got reprimanded for this question:
My manager gone tell me “it was kinda inappropriate” to ask my colleague if that was a “Covid cough or a Newport cough” via messenger. Shit I need to know.
14.This person didn't know he was unmuted:
Zoom meetings man. I didn’t know I was unmute so I said “Omo I’ve mentally zoned out for the year” lol my boss responded - “you better mentally zone in”. 😭
15.This employee's quick quip landed them in HR:
my boss asked me where i see myself in 5 yrs and i told him "not here" and now i'm in a meeting with HR
16.And lastly, this boss has beef with, well, probably the whole company:
My boss deactivated my coworker’s email who just quit too quickly and didn’t realize it controls our company calendar so now all of those events for the next 3 years are 🧚🏼gone🧚🏼