These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Apr. 5—Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Courtney Barker, 46, of Springfield: rape.

Melissa A. Collins, 56, of New Carlisle: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Glenna Wiggins, 51, of Springfield: four counts of forgery, theft, identity fraud.

Jessica Jones, 32: receiving stolen property.

Joseph St. Louis, 34, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Dakotah Fell, 27, of New Carlisle: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Justin Woodard, 39, of South Charleston: felonious assault, kidnapping.

Elguin R. lcon-Guox, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Carl M. Cook, 39, of Springfield: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Paula L. Potter, 51, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer, obstructing official business.

Richard T. Acton, 43, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 42, of Springfield: kidnapping, abduction.

Zandre A. Walker, 23, of Piqua: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Anthony Collins, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakota G. Walden, 29: two counts of robbery, assault, obstructing official business.

David D. Rose, 52, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Dai'Vontay J. Hudson, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, abduction.

Ji'Yah Rose, 19: murder, felonious assault.