Jun. 17—These 18 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Davon Hunt, 21, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: aggravated robbery.

Donald Greeno, 26: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, endangering children.

Christopher Pollard, 27, of Springfield: two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Antwan Lawson, 28, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Salvatore Spada, 20, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Terrin Mussere, 29: two counts of burglary.

Harry Whited, 52: two counts of burglary.

Jeffrey Palmer, 36: two counts of burglary.

Ronnie Heath, 45, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Larese Watkins, 48, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Shanita Watts, 30: failure to appear.

Bradley Duvall, 28: felonious assault.

Oscar Martinez-Perez, 36, of Springfield: three counts of rape, attempted rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Paul Roush, 58: breaking and entering, theft.

Tyler Wilson, 28, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault.

Zander Thomas, 35, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Lorenzo Williams: four counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction.