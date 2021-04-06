These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Riley Newton, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 6—These 18 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Dashawn Jackson, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph Roberts, 45: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs or alcohol onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jesse Agerter, 32, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Michael Sibole, 29, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Travis Delpinal, 39, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christopher Money, 29, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Cameron Tyler, 22: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle.

Chelsea Barlow, 27, of Springfield: endangering children, felonious assault.

Kyle Loffind, 37, of Springfield: 15 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

David Surbaugh Jr., 26: endangering children.

William Portis III, 21: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Tina Huffman, 45, of South Vienna: theft.

Lesley Moore, 27, of Springfield: theft.

Michael Midkiff, 59, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.

Jacob Trinkler, 27, of Springfield: two counts of assault.

Anthony Ehlinger, 26, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.

Ricky Mays, 51, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Jason Tucker, 41, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

