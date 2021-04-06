These 18 people were indicted in Clark County
Apr. 6—These 18 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Dashawn Jackson, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Joseph Roberts, 45: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs or alcohol onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Jesse Agerter, 32, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Michael Sibole, 29, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Travis Delpinal, 39, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Christopher Money, 29, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.
Cameron Tyler, 22: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle.
Chelsea Barlow, 27, of Springfield: endangering children, felonious assault.
Kyle Loffind, 37, of Springfield: 15 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
David Surbaugh Jr., 26: endangering children.
William Portis III, 21: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.
Tina Huffman, 45, of South Vienna: theft.
Lesley Moore, 27, of Springfield: theft.
Michael Midkiff, 59, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.
Jacob Trinkler, 27, of Springfield: two counts of assault.
Anthony Ehlinger, 26, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.
Ricky Mays, 51, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Jason Tucker, 41, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.