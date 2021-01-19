18 photos of celebrities embracing their natural hair, from gray strands to dark roots

Amanda Krause
tamera mowry housley
"The Real" host has been experimenting with different natural styles while quarantined. Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images and Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

  • It's no secret that celebrities use wigs, dyes, and stylists to frequently change their hairstyles.

  • But occasionally, Hollywood stars forgo the tools and teams they work with to embrace their natural styles.

  • Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Tamera Mowry-Housley have shared photos of their natural curls.

  • Kelly Ripa and Katy Perry have used social media to show their grays and dark roots.

In addition to ditching makeup and dyeing their hair bright colors, many Hollywood stars embrace their natural hairstyles when not working on projects.

Kylie Jenner, for example, left wigs behind to go on a "hair health journey" in 2020. Michelle Obama and Tamera Mowry-Housley, on the other hand, have showed off their natural curls on Instagram.

Here's how some celebrities have styled their natural strands, from stunning curls to growing grays.

Kylie Jenner went on a "hair health journey" while social distancing in 2020.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner often dyes her hair or wears wigs when attending public events. David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images and Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In April, Jenner shared a photo of her natural hair — which reached her shoulders and was a light-brown shade — on a now-deleted Instagram story. She also wrote "hair health journey rn" across the photo to explain that she was staying away from dye and wigs for the time being.

You might be used to seeing Ariana Grande with a high ponytail, but she actually has naturally curly hair.

ariana grande hair
Ariana Grande rarely goes out without wearing her statement ponytail. Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Ariana Grande/Twitter

The musician shared a photo of her curly locks to Twitter on March 30, writing: "get a load a dis." Her mother, Joan Grande, seemed to love the photo, as she replied with two different tweets.

"Beyond stunning," she first wrote. She later added: "your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you..."

Tamera Mowry-Housley embraced her gray hairs in March of that year.

tamera mowry hair
Tamera Mowry-Housley isn't afraid to showcase her natural hair color. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images and Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

"Hello grays," she wrote on Instagram alongside the selfie. "No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!"

A few days later, she showed off her natural curls.

tamera mowry housley
"The Real" host has been experimenting with different natural styles while quarantined. Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images and Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

Mowry-Housley spoke about her natural style on Instagram, writing: "Decided to let the curls out. Me and the curls have cabin fever. All dressed up to go downstairs. #socialdistancing #stayhome"

Gabrielle Union-Wade said she planned to use weeks of social distancing to wear her natural hairstyle.

gabrielle union hair
Gabrielle Union says she now matches her daughter while wearing her natural hair. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images and Gabrielle Union/Instagram

"When your natural locks appreciate the lockdown," she wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her curls. "Unlocking the secret soon... #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness."

That same day, Union shared a photo of herself and her daughter, writing: "See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls. #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles."

Kevin Hart described himself as a "frequent dyer" while showing his partially gray hair on Instagram.

kevin hart
According to the comedian, he's always had a lot of gray hair. Steve Marcus/Reuters and Kevin Hart/Instagram

While social distancing, Hart decided he would record himself telling stories he'd never shared publicly before. In the caption of his first video, he wrote: "Confessions from The Hart. I got stories for days."

"P.S. I have always had a s--- load of grey hair," he continued. "I was just a frequent dyer. I'm not working right now so I said F--- IT."

Elizabeth Gillies gave fans a glimpse at her naturally-curly hair on Instagram.

liz gillies
Elizabeth Gillies' natural hair is even more curly than she typically wears it. Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images and Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

In an Instagram story in March, the "Dynasty" actress wrote "fell asleep with my hair wet" across a photo of her hair.

Katy Perry embraced her brunette roots while social distancing.

katy perry
Katy Perry seemingly wore no makeup while taking the selfie. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Katy Perry/Instagram

She shared a selfie to Instagram on March 29. In the caption, she wrote: "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February."

She also shared a photo of herself "pre-quarantine" to show how her style has changed in just a matter of weeks.

Jessie J said on Instagram that she wants to start wearing her "natural hair texture more."

jessie j
Jessie J often wears her hair in sleek, straight styles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images and Jessie J/Instagram

"My 'curls' are more just mess," the musician wrote. "So if anyone else has messy hair like mine, I would appreciate any recommendations on good vegan and cruelty-free hair products for... you guessed it. *Said in a game show presenter voice* 'Meeessssy haaaaaair.'"

Nikki Bella mentioned her gray hair in a "no-filter post" about her pregnancy on Instagram.

nikki bella
Nikki Bella is currently pregnant with her first child. Birdie Thompson/MediaPunch/IPx/AP and Nikki Bella/Instagram

"Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on," the former wrestler wrote in her Instagram post.

She also added: "It's pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again, right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age."

JoJo Siwa revealed her natural curls via TikTok in 2020.

jojo siwa natural hair
She also changed out of rainbow clothes to wear a black T-shirt. JoJo Siwa/TikTok

She wore the hairstyle as a part of a TikTok challenge in which she promised to "dress normal for a day." Fans were shocked by the change, but still seemed to love Siwa's transformation.

Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan praised healthcare workers while showing her natural grays.

hilarie burton
The "One Tree Hill" actress often switches between blonde and brunette hair. Paul Archuleta/Stringer/Getty Images and Hilarie Burton Morgan/Instagram

"The 'silver lining' is literally growing out of my skull," Burton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her hair. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you."

"When I see it, I'm reminded of all you're doing to keep us safe," she continued. "I'm reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I'm reminded that any spare time I have shouldn't be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair."

She concluded: "It's a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it's a visible thing I can show that says 'I'm with you.' #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers"

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video of her curly hair.

megan thee stallion
Megan Thee Stallion often wears her hair in sleek, straight styles. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters and Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

In the caption of her post, the musician said: "Lol I feel naked with out my wig 😂😂😂."

Celebrities like Keke Palmer and Naomi Campbell eventually responded, with the latter star writing: "You don't need it beauty, gorgeous without 💖💖💖."

Lily Allen smiled while showing her natural grays on Instagram.

lily allen
Lily Allen is known for her signature black hair. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Lily Allen/Instagram

She showed off her hair with a selfie posted on June 25. Allen also used the grandma emoji in her photo's caption: "👵🏻."

Kelly Ripa embraced her growing, gray roots in an Instagram post.

kelly ripa instagram
Kelly Ripa showed off her gray hair in this meme posted to her Instagram. Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa's post was inspired by the 2020 calendar meme that's meant to show how some things have gotten progressively worse since the start of the year. In her version of the trend, she included seven photos of her roots, which once appeared blonde but are now gray.

"Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point, but does that really compare to these roots? 😂" Ripa wrote on Instagram. "My version of the #2020Calendar is just...real…. 💆🏼‍♀️😉💋"

Gymnast Gabby Douglas opened up about her relationship with her hair in a September 2020 Instagram post.

gabby douglas
Gabby Douglas says her hair is no healthy without the help of chemicals or extensions. Jamie Gilliam/Reuters and Gabby Douglas/Instagram

She wrote in the caption of her post that from a young age, she was required to wear her hair in a "tight ponytail" for gymnastics, leaving her strands "damaged."

"I had bald spots on the back of my head," she continued. "I was so embarrassed and self conscious that I put a bunch of clips over the spots to try and cover them up, but it was still noticeable. My hair grew a little, but shortly after, I had to cut all of my hair off because it was so damaged."

"I cried and cried and cried," Douglas said. "Most days I didn't even want to go to the gym because I felt so embarrassed that all my hair was gone. I used to think: why can't I have healthy hair? Despite yet another challenge, I kept going. fast forward to the both Olympics and my hair was the topic of conversation 🥺 Now here I am today - no extensions - no clip-ins - no wigs - no chemicals - all me. 💕"

Sarah Hyland posted a relatable selfie showing her curly hair brushed out.

sarah hyland hair
Sarah Hyland's selfie shows what can happen when you brush dry, curly hair. Sarah Hyland/Instagram

She also compared herself to a "Harry Potter" character in the caption of her post, writing: "Rubeus Hagrid's daughter ✨ *This is what happens when you brush #curlyhair."

At the start of 2021, Michelle Obama reflected on the past year with a natural selfie.

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama used this photo to show off her natural beauty. Pier Marco Tacca/Stringer/Getty Images and Michelle Obama/Instagram

"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!" Obama wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself wearing no makeup and curly hair.

"I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments," she added. "Love you all. 💕"

