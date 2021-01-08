18 powerful images show how 2020 changed travel as we knew it

Melissa Wiley
Flight attendant mask
A stewardess and traveler wear face masks on a flight from Istanbul to Ankara, Turkey on June 1, 2020. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty

  • The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally changed the travel industry.

  • The number of people who travel in 2020 dropped to 1990s levels, according to a report by the World Tourism Organizaton.

  • From decommissioned cruise ships to socially distant theme park rides, these 18 photos capture a year travelers will never forget.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

On February 3, the streets of Wuhan, China were devoid of car and foot traffic after the city ordered its 11 million residents to stay inside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan's lockdown went into effect January 23.

Wuhan
A man crosses an empty highway on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

In mid-February, the Diamond Princess docked in Japan to let off passengers. The cruise ship imposed a two-week quarantine on February 4 after 10 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to more than 700 cases spread by asymptomatic carriers.

Diamond Princess in Japan
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on February 16, 2020. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

By early March, the coronavirus reached Europe. Italy became the first European country to impose a nationwide lockdown on March 8, emptying popular tourist destinations like St. Mark's Square in Venice.

Italy coronavirus lockdown restaurants
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant in St Mark's Square, Venice on March 9, 2020. Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Other countries soon followed suit, closing down non-essential public spaces like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Italy and France's lockdown measures were among the strictest, with residents facing fines and prison time for breaking rules.

Paris lockdown March 2020
A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Paris, France, on May 1, 2020. Chesnot/Getty Images

Source: DW

On March 13, two days after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, Disneyland closed its doors to the public. The California theme park was the world's second-most-visited theme park in 2018, receiving 18.7 million visitors.

Disneyland CA closed March 14
A man takes a photo outside the gates of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 14, 2020. David McNew/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

By April 17, 96% of worldwide destinations had imposed travel restrictions, according to a report by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Around 90 destinations fully or partially closed their borders to tourists, leaving flights grounded.

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 25, 2020. Reuters

Source: UNWTO

Major international travel hubs like New York's John F. Kennedy airport, which serviced 34,611 flights to and from 74 countries in January 2020, stood empty as passengers stayed home.

GettyImages 1219247290
John F. Kennedy Airport stands mostly empty on April 16, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Source: JFK Airport

Hotels suffered record-low occupancy rates. Beginning in late March, chains around the world began illuminating empty hotel rooms in the shape of hearts in a show of solidarity and hope.

Hyatt Seattle April 2020 heart
The Hyatt Regency in Seattle, Washington lit up empty rooms in the shape of a heart on April 2, 2020. Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Lockdown restrictions began to lift toward the end of spring in Europe and the US, and summer 2020 became the one of domestic travel. In the US, many states imposed restriction on out-of-state travelers such as mandatory quarantines.

maryland travel restrictions
A sign outside of BWI airport in Baltimore, Maryland, alerts travelers to state restrictions on March 31, 2020. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

With domestic travel on the rise, hotels and short-term rentals introduced cleaning measures to assuage traveler safety concerns.

Istanbuls Historic Pera Palace Hotel Reopens Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
A hotel employee disinfects a Pera Palace Hotel guest room on July 4, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Popular tourism destinations that had previously shut down, like the Las Vegas Strip, reopened with social distancing measures in place.

Las Vegas Casinos Reopening
Vlogger Chris Avila records with two showgirls at Flamingo Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip on June 4, 2020. David Becker/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Disney resorts around the world reopened between May and July, starting with Shanghai. The resorts implemented safety measures such as park reservations and mandatory face masks.

splash mountain disney world reopening
Guests sit rows apart on the Splash Mountain ride in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida on July 11, 2020. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

Airlines and airports also began introducing new safety measures, such as blocking off every other seat on planes and in lounges.

Social distancing stickers JFK airport
Social distancing signs are placed on chairs inside John F. Kennedy International Airport on November 7, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Australian airline Quantas introduced a 7-hour scenic "flight to nowhere" over the Outback and Great Barrief Reef in September and reinstated its 12-hour scenic flight over Antarctica. Both flights take off and land in Australia.

Passengers onboard a Qantas aerial tour over iconic Australian destinations.
Passengers onboard a Qantas aerial tour fly over Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park on October 10, 2020 in Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Some cities, like Wuhan, have returned to pre-pandemic social gathering numbers. Wuhan hasn't reported a case of COVID-19 since May 10.

Wuhan partying nightlife
People celebrate a birthday at a street restaurant in Wuhan, China, on December 11, 2020. Aly Song. / Reuters

Source: Insider

Other destinations have instituted second lockdowns due to a rise in cases. Britain is currently on lockdown until February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week.

Uk second lockdown November
Police officers scuffle with revelers after pub closing time in Leeds, England, on November 4, 2020, on the eve of the country's second lockdown. Oli Scarff/ AFP/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

As of December 2020, 70% of worldwide destinations had eased travel restrictions according to UNWTO, but closures have taken a toll on the industry. With no-sail orders still in effect, many cruise lines have chosen to partially dismantle their fleet to save money.

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the port city of Izmir, Turkey, on October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Source: Insider

The UNWTO found that 900 million fewer people traveled in 2020 than in 2019. Though the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines has offered a glimmer of hope for the industry, UNWTO estimates that full recovery will take years.

Eiffel Tower closed January 8 2021
A sign saying that "the Eiffel Tower is closed until further notice" is displayed in front of the iconic Paris, France, attraction on January 8, 2021. Chesnot/Getty Images

Source: UNWTO

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Texas newspapers call for resignation of state’s senator Ted Cruz after Capitol riots

    'Resign and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator,' wrote the Houston Chronicle editorial board

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Trump attempted a coup: he must be removed while those who aided him pay

    A swift impeachment is imperative but from Rudy Giuliani and Don Jr to Fox News and Twitter, the president did not act alone * Insurrection: the day terror came to the US CapitolCall me old-fashioned, but when the president of the United States encourages armed insurgents to breach the Capitol and threaten the physical safety of Congress, in order to remain in power, I call it an attempted coup.The rampage on Wednesday left five dead, including a Capitol police officer who was injured when he tangled with the pro-Trump mob. We’re fortunate the carnage wasn’t greater.That the attempted coup failed shouldn’t blind us to its significance or the stain it has left on America. Nor to the importance of holding those responsible fully accountable.Trump’s culpability is beyond dispute.“There’s no question the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. He lit the flame,” said Elizabeth Cheney, the No3 House Republican.Trump should be impeached, convicted and removed from office – immediately.To let the clock run out on his presidency and allow Trump to seek the office again would signal that attempted coups are part of the American system. If Senate Republicans can install a new supreme court justice in eight days, Trump can be removed from office within 12.He should then be arrested and tried for inciting violence and sedition – along with Donald Trump Jr and Rudy “trial-by-combat” Giuliani.Those who attacked the Capitol should also be prosecuted. They have no first amendment right to try to overthrow the US government.Trump’s accomplices on Capitol Hill, most notably the Texas senator Ted Cruz and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, should be forced to resign. Knowing Trump’s allegations of voting fraud were false, Cruz and Hawley led the move to exclude Biden electors – even after the storming of the Capitol – thereby lending Trump’s claims credibility.The United States constitution says “no Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress” who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the constitution, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.Both Cruz and Hawley are eyeing runs for the presidency in 2024. They should be barred from running.Other abettors are trying to distance themselves, but their conversions come too late.Senator Lindsey Graham now says Trump must “understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution”, and criticizes the White House for making “accusations that cannot be proven”.Graham was one of Trump’s key attack dogs, even bullying state election officials to change voting tallies. If Graham is not forced to resign, he should at least be censured and stripped of his ranking membership on the Senate judiciary committee.The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and Vice-President Michael Pence finally broke with Trump, but only after remaining mute as Trump lied and bullied his way through the last eight weeks, thereby signaling agreement with his preposterous claims.McConnell should also resign or be censured and stripped of committee assignments. Pence should be barred from public office.Some officials have resigned in response to the attempted coup. The transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, said it was “entirely avoidable” and the education secretary, Betsy DeVos, told Trump there was “no mistake the impact your rhetoric had”. Other Trumpers are reportedly jumping ship too.Yet before Wednesday most of them defended Trump’s antics, lavished him with praise and did his dirty work. Their complicity should forever haunt their reputations and consciences.Other accessories are Jack Dorsey, chief executive of Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg, of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, YouTube’s parent company.For four years, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have functioned as Trump’s megaphones, amplifying his every lie and rant. When pressured to remove Trump’s fabrications about the election, they labeled them “disputed”.Twitter has now permanently suspended Trump, preventing him from sending messages to his more than 88 million followers “due to the risk of further incitement for violence”. Facebook has banned him indefinitely. YouTube should as well.But why did it take an attempted coup for them to act?Many business leaders now denouncing the violence enthusiastically bankrolled Trump’s re-election campaign, knowing full well who he was and what he was capable of doing. And they’ve had no qualms about advertising on his largest megaphones, including Fox News. All are complicit because they knew Trump would stop at nothing.Fox News’s mendacious hosts and producers have no excuse. After repeatedly telling Trump supporters the election was stolen, they’re now saying the attempted coup was “understandable” because Trump supporters believed the election was stolen. Morally, if not legally, they share responsibility for this travesty.All are parts of the ecosystem that led to Trump’s sedition. That ecosystem is still in place.Those who say we should “look forward” to a new administration and forget or dismiss what occurred last week are delusional. Unless all who participated in or abetted the attempted overthrow of the US government are held accountable, it will happen again. Next time it may succeed. * Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Trump's phone call with Raffensperger reportedly wasn't the only one he made in hopes of overturning Georgia vote

  • Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

    Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • 'He's on his own': Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

    President Donald Trump's steadfast grip on Republicans in Washington is beginning to crumble, leaving him more politically isolated than at any other point in his turbulent administration. After riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, Trump appears to have lost some of his strongest allies, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. A handful of congressional Republicans are openly considering whether to join a renewed push for impeachment.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday. Kim’s comments during a key meeting of the ruling party this week were seen as applying pressure on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has called Kim a “thug” and has criticized his summits with President Donald Trump. The Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying the “key to establishing new relations between (North Korea) and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy.”

  • Indonesia Boeing 737 passenger plane crash site found, navy says

    Ships with navy divers are sent to the site where a plane is believed to have plunged into the sea.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.