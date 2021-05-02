18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

John Csiszar
·3 min read
calimedia / Shutterstock.com
calimedia / Shutterstock.com

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by the end of October, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association. And chain restaurants have not been immune from these closures. Some classic chain restaurants had already been facing tough times amid stiff competition from newer fast-casual restaurants, and were forced to close underperforming locations to cut their losses. The pandemic only made things worse.

Related: American Malls That Have Fallen Into Ruin

GOBankingRates rounded up all the major U.S. restaurants that have declared bankruptcy over the last year or so. Find out if your favorite spot is on the verge of extinction.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

Krystal
Krystal

Krystal Holdings

  • Bankruptcy date: Jan. 19, 2020

  • Assets: $401 million

  • Restaurant(s): Krystal

Learn: 30 Sneaky Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Spending More

Bar Louie
Bar Louie

Sun Capital Partners

  • Bankruptcy date: Jan. 27, 2020

  • Assets: N/A

  • Restaurant(s): Bar Louie

Don’t Miss: What’s In Store for the Restaurant Industry in 2021

pumpkin-pie
pumpkin-pie

American Blue Ribbon Holdings

  • Bankruptcy date: Jan. 27, 2020

  • Assets: $14 million

  • Restaurant(s): Village Inn, Baker’s Square

Find Out: How Much Restaurants Mark Up Your Food

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Flatbread or Panini sandwich made with steak, provolone cheese and saute onions and bell peppers.
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Flatbread or Panini sandwich made with steak, provolone cheese and saute onions and bell peppers.

Cosi

  • Bankruptcy date: Feb. 24, 2020

  • Assets: $40 million

  • Restaurant(s): Cosi

See: Franchises That Could Make You Rich

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 22, 2019: The BRAVO Cucina Italiana restaurant at Walden Galleria in Buffalo; an Italian chain serving pasta, grilled dishes, pizza &amp; cocktails amid Roman-ruin decor.
Buffalo, New York, USA - September 22, 2019: The BRAVO Cucina Italiana restaurant at Walden Galleria in Buffalo; an Italian chain serving pasta, grilled dishes, pizza & cocktails amid Roman-ruin decor.

FoodFirst Restaurants

  • Bankruptcy date: April 10, 2020

  • Assets: $307 million

  • Restaurant(s): Brio Tuscan Grill, Bravo Italian Kitchen

Find Out: Creative Ways Small Businesses Stayed Open the Past Year

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (10329278u)Plantation Police Department Sgt.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (10329278u)Plantation Police Department Sgt.

TooJay's Management

  • Bankruptcy date: April 29, 2020

  • Assets: $50 million

  • Restaurant(s): TooJay’s Deli – Bakery – Restaurant

More: Biggest Product Flops From 20 Major Companies

spicy-tuna-roll
spicy-tuna-roll

Sustainable Restaurant Group

  • Bankruptcy date: May 12, 2020

  • Assets: $10 million

  • Restaurant(s): Bamboo Sushi, Quickfish

See: These Are the Best Dollar Menu Items in America

Mandatory Credit: Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (10646143b)SouplantationBusiness storefronts and signage in light of COVID-19 restrictions, Northridge, USA - 13 May 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (10646143b)SouplantationBusiness storefronts and signage in light of COVID-19 restrictions, Northridge, USA - 13 May 2020.

Garden Fresh Restaurants

  • Bankruptcy date: May 14, 2020

  • Assets: $50 million

  • Restaurant(s): Souplantation, Sweet Tomatoes

Read: When Consumers Boycott Businesses, Does It Work?

PHILADELPHIA, PA -4 OCT 2018- View of a Le Pain Quotidien restaurant on the street in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA -4 OCT 2018- View of a Le Pain Quotidien restaurant on the street in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PQ New York 9

  • Bankruptcy date: May 27, 2020

  • Assets: $3 million

  • Restaurant(s): Le Pain Quotidien

Foodie: Almas Caviar and 10 Other Foods Only the Rich Can Afford

variety of different beers
variety of different beers

BarFly Ventures

  • Bankruptcy date: June 3, 2020

  • Assets: $1 million

  • Restaurant(s): HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

Look: How Much You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Chuck-E-Cheese-Entertainment
Chuck-E-Cheese-Entertainment

CEC Entertainment

  • Bankruptcy date: June 25, 2020

  • Assets: $1.7 billion

  • Restaurant(s): Chuck E. Cheese

Read: 25 Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock (6138059a)A dish is prepped at the Fig &amp; Olive restaurant, near New York&#39;s Rockefeller Center, in New York.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock (6138059a)A dish is prepped at the Fig & Olive restaurant, near New York's Rockefeller Center, in New York.

Luxury Dining Group

  • Bankruptcy date: July 3, 2020

  • Assets: $10 million

  • Restaurant(s): Fig & Olive

See: Big-Name Brands That Have Been Around for More Than a Century

Honolulu,HI, USA - November 25, 2016: California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen in the Ala Moana Center, Since 1985, CPK is know for it&#39;s innovative cuisine.
Honolulu,HI, USA - November 25, 2016: California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen in the Ala Moana Center, Since 1985, CPK is know for it's innovative cuisine.

Golden Gate Capital

  • Bankruptcy date: July 29, 2020

  • Assets: $13.5 million

  • Restaurant(s): California Pizza Kitchen

See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

Green spinach pasta with tomatoes and parsley.
Green spinach pasta with tomatoes and parsley.

K.G. IM LLC

  • Bankruptcy date: July 30, 2020

  • Assets: $50 million

  • Restaurant(s): Il Mulino

See: 12 Most Expensive Meals in the World

Vegetable Salad With Cheese And Glasses Of Rakia On Wooden Table.
Vegetable Salad With Cheese And Glasses Of Rakia On Wooden Table.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill

  • Bankruptcy date: Aug. 12, 2020

  • Assets: 1 million

  • Restaurant(s): Garbanzo

Find Out: 17 Companies Facebook Famously Purchased and How They’re Doing Now

New York, New York, USA - November 7, 2019: Maison Kayser bakery and boulangerie on 34th Street in midtown Manhattan.
New York, New York, USA - November 7, 2019: Maison Kayser bakery and boulangerie on 34th Street in midtown Manhattan.

Cosmoledo

  • Bankruptcy date: Sept. 10, 2020

  • Assets: $10 million

  • Restaurant(s): Maison Kayser

Read: Beware These 18 Industries and Companies Selling Your Information

restaurant environment - honey pork rib steak with herb served on white plate dish with fresh salad in background.
restaurant environment - honey pork rib steak with herb served on white plate dish with fresh salad in background.

Sizzler USA

  • Bankruptcy date: Sept. 21, 2020

  • Assets: $1 million

  • Restaurant(s): Sizzler

See: How Major Tech Companies Change the Cities They Moved To

Kokomo - Circa August 2017: Ruby Tuesday Casual Restaurant Location.
Kokomo - Circa August 2017: Ruby Tuesday Casual Restaurant Location.

NRD Capital Management

  • Bankruptcy date: Oct. 7, 2020

  • Assets: $146 million

  • Restaurant(s): Ruby Tuesday

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. Some photos are representational and might not depict the restaurant chains listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

Recommended Stories

  • Help Wanted: restaurants looking to hire as business picks up

    Restaurant operators in the Philadelphia area say the tables have turned since the beginning of the pandemic. From not having enough customers to not having enough workers to serve them.

  • Bojangles apologizes for being without one of its most famous snacks. Here’s why.

    ‘They’ll be back soon!’ Charlotte-based fried chicken chain says of its popular snack.

  • Most Americans Can’t Pass This Tricky Finance Quiz — Can You?

    Think you know your stuff when it comes to money, banking, and personal finance? You wouldn't be the only one. Plenty of people are confident in their money smarts, but as it turns out, that...

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. To get the answer to "What is my net worth?" subtract your total liabilities from your total...

  • 40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

    The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire...

  • With Plenty Of Room To Grow, Wall Street Isn’t Putting A Pin In Pinterest

    In mid-April, Cleveland Research analyst Chandler Converse published a report on social media company Pinterest (PINS) warning that the quarter was looking soft. That turned out to have been a great call. When Pinterest reported its first quarter results on Tuesday, shares took a hit – falling about 13% to $67. It is important to note that the stock price has already pulled off an epic run. Just a year ago, shares were trading at $16, so a pullback is not unreasonable. The numbers in the earnings report were rather strong. Revenues surged by 78% to $485 million, compared to the Street consensus of $474 million. The company also beat projections on the bottom line. Adjusted earnings came in at eleven cents a share, and Wall Street analysts were looking for 7 cents a share. However, that was not enough for Wall Street, with the report also containing some red flags. User Growth For a social networking platform like Pinterest, the key metric is user growth. It is essential for long-term monetization and mindshare for advertisers. However, the first quarter for Pinterest showed some weakness in user metrics. MAUs (monthly active users) were up by 30% to 478 million, but analysts’ estimates had called for 480.5 million. It looks like the main reason was the impact of the re-opening of the U.S. economy, according to the Pinterest shareholder letter. Starting in mid-March, user engagement dropped, as people had less time to spend online. One of the silver linings is that retention remained strong. Yet, Pinterest has noted that it is not clear how long this will last. In other words, the company is taking a cautious approach to its forecasts. (See Pinterest stock analysis on TipRanks) Bottom Line On Pinterest Stock The user growth patterns are certainly troubling, but it is important to think about the big picture. The fact is that Pinterest has a large user base, and it is still growing. Besides, the platform has some notable advantages. First, Pinterest does not have the problems with divisive and hateful content common to other social networking platforms. This is definitely a major benefit for advertisers, as they do not have to worry about damaging their brands or alienating customers. For the most part, Pinterest has created a civil and enjoyable environment. Secondly, the company represents the next stage of ecommerce. While traditional sites like Amazon are about efficient searches for goods, Pinterest is instead focused on allowing its users to create immersive experiences. This should help improve conversions for transactions. During the earnings call, Pinterest CEO Benjamin Silbermann noted, “We also saw product searches grow more than 20x year-over-year. Increasingly, people see Pinterest as a place to not only get inspired, but also to shop.” Finally, Pinterest has a lot of runway left for monetization in international markets. For example, in the quarter, there was encouraging progress in Brazil, its first Latin American market. Wall Street Weighs In Given the drop in Pinterest stock, the valuation is more reasonable – especially for those investors looking for the long-haul. Based on TipRanks' data, the average analyst price target of $89.57 suggests about 35% upside potential from current levels. With 14 Buys and 9 Holds, Pinterest remains a Moderate Buy. Disclosure: Tom Taulli has a long position in Pinterest stock. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There’s certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don’t have a trusted fiduciary...

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • Sri Lanka eyes victory in 2nd test after Bangladesh collapse

    Sri Lanka is eyeing its first test win in more than a year at Bangladesh's expense after finishing day three 259 runs ahead on Saturday. Bangladesh, in reply to Sri Lanka's 493-7 declared, was building nicely at 214-3 but collapsed to be all out for 251. Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama triggered the turnaround and became the fifth Sri Lankan to claim a 5-for on debut as he took 6-92.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Saints, Colts looking to future with selection of quarterbacks on Day 3 of NFL draft

    Despite the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, the Saints and Colts were well-stocked at quarterback before adding more in the NFL draft.

  • Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan: Images of destruction after border clashes

    At least 46 people were killed while homes, schools and checkpoints were destroyed in the dispute.

  • TCU tight end Pro Wells to sign with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

    The former TCU TE will pair up with the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner

  • Mass. doctor on different reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

    Many healthy people have wondered why side effects are more common after the second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post