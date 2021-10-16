The 18% return this week takes Intrepid Potash's (NYSE:IPI) shareholders one-year gains to 295%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) share price has soared 295% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 41% over the last quarter. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 14% higher than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$84m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Intrepid Potash went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 9.4% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Intrepid Potash has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Intrepid Potash will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Intrepid Potash shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 295% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 31% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Intrepid Potash that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

