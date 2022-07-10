18 Times Companies Had A Lot Of Audacity With Their Poor Treatment Of Employees

1. This totally professional person who is being really weird and condescending about the word "hey."

2. This office that's trying to force workers to stay after hours for every minute late they are.

3. And this sign that's enforcing a similarly unfair ratio of payback for however many minutes late someone is. (Scroll below for a closer look at the sign.)

4. This company that is capping someone's pay at 40 hours, shorting them of three hours and seven minutes worth of work.

5. And this restaurant that tried to pay someone two hours less because they're new to the job.

6. This company that gets real shady if you decide to quit in a manner that they don't approve of.

7. This HR person who is trying to get all up in an employee's business on their way out.

8. This kitchen that had a staff walkout leading to a hostile, threatening email from the person in charge.

Seriously, WTF is this about?

9. This company asking people who want a holiday off to pay managers $50 AN HOUR to cover their shift.

10. This company that would've let an employee die before they'd call an ambulance and risk getting in trouble with the owner.

11. This big company's weird, degrading offer to put an employee in "jail" to raise money for a cause instead of just donating themselves. (Scroll below for a closer look at the sign.)

12. This meat company trying to lowball someone despite their experience.

13. This company that makes people sign a confidentiality agreement to ensure that they don't discuss their pay.

14. And this message someone received threatening their job over talking about pay.

15. This person who handles hiring for a company and thinks it's a red flag if someone asks about compensation, which is...the main point of seeking employment.

16. This company that's insisting nobody call out...ever.

17. This boss asking an employee not to file a report on an injury that happened while doing a maintenance task they probably shouldn't have even been doing.