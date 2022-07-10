18 Times Companies Had A Lot Of Audacity With Their Poor Treatment Of Employees

Recommended Stories
- STYLECASTER
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There’s More To The Story
Life is a series of ups and downs, because no story is worth telling if it doesn’t have a little drama! It’s through strife that we discover who we really are, and if you’re up for a challenge, the universe will always find a way to reward you with a victory. If you’re one of […]
- USA TODAY
Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris discovered in world's longest-known cave system
Archeologists studying a mysterious passageway under the world's longest known cave system have found artifacts from over 200 years at Mammoth Cave.
- Idaho Statesman
Prominent Meridian developer goes missing in Idaho wilderness. Family asking for help
A missing persons report was first filed on Friday.
- Good Housekeeping
Phil Collins Really Doesn't LikePaul McCartney, and Probably Never Will
He has some tender words for Paul—specifically, "You f--k."
- Good Housekeeping
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Say "There's a Whole Other Side" of Mayim Bialik After Seeing Her New Video
'Big Bang Theory' cast member and 'Jeopardy!' cohost Mayim Bialik posted an Instagram video of a dancing scene from 'Call Me Kat.' The different clip showed off a different side of the TV personality.
- USA TODAY
17 CIA tips on how to think like a spy and stay safe while on vacation
The CIA is releasing safety tips – or travel tradecraft – as part of its ongoing effort to demystify its work in protecting American citizens.
- BuzzFeed
27 Stories From People Who Moved Somewhere Dramatic On A Whim That Kinda Make Me Wanna Move
"So many friends kept telling us they wish they had moved when they had the chance, and I'm so glad we did."View Entire Post ›
- Business Insider
Some DoorDash drivers are rejecting 9 out of 10 orders after fuel surcharge is scrapped
DoorDash started imposing a fuel surcharge in March to help with the cost of gas but stopped in April, leading some drivers to reject orders.
- BuzzFeed
If You Consider Any Of These 19 Movies One Of Your Favorites, I’m Sorry To Say But You Have Bad Taste
If you loved He's All That, I would suggest sticking to watching TikToks instead.View Entire Post ›
- The Wrap
Tina Fey Urged to Reprise Sarah Palin ‘SNL’ Role After Impassioned Trump Rally Speech Goes Viral
"Someone call Tina Fey. We need her again," one user tweeted
- GOBankingRates
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
- STYLECASTER
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 […]
- The New York Times
After Another Mass Shooting, Questions Loom About the Role of Parents
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Days after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade here, Alberto Fuentes arrived at a downtown memorial for the victims, asking himself a question now haunting many in this shattered Chicago suburb: Could the 21-year-old suspect’s parents have prevented any of this? “The kid had a problem,” Fuentes, 40, said. “I have kids, too, and if I see something, I have a responsibility. The parents had a responsibility to do something.” Millions of American parents now worry a
- Fortune
A COVID-positive working mom says her child care situation will require her to spend hundreds on at-home tests. Here’s why
This California family’s COVID exposure is costing them way more than expected.
- PureWow
9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You
For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles ! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If...
- Travel+Leisure
What Travelers Who Are Good With Money Don't Buy on Trips, According to Experts
Use the money you save to book your next trip.
- WFTV
Eye on the Tropics: Disturbance forms over Georgia, making its way to the Gulf
We are keeping an eye on the tropics and are monitoring our next area for potential tropical development over Georgia.
- The New Voice of Ukraine
Why the Russian McDonald's clone is failing
After McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia, the "Vkusno i tochka" ("Tasty, Period") chain – a virtual clone of the famous U.S. brand – promptly opened in its place.
- BuzzFeed
13 Professions That Are Shockingly Underpaid And 10 That Are So Overpaid, It's Wild
"I'm a social worker. I don't think my starting salary has risen about $30K here in Kentucky, but my workload is still 70+ hours a week."View Entire Post ›
- Fresno Bee
Surgeon removes wrong organ. Now, Fresno woman is suing and going back to operating room
The mistake left a pathologist “astonished,” according to a lawsuit.