18 shots, no motive: Police release timeline, findings in MSU shooting

EAST LANSING — Police said they found no conclusive motive for the man who shot eight people, three fatally, at Michigan State University Feb. 13.

Anthony McRae, 43, who killed himself hours after the shootings when confronted by police in Lansing, had both alcohol and THC in his system, the Michigan State University Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday.

McRae's blood alcohol content was 0.04%, police said. The drunken driving standard in Michigan is 0.08. He also tested positive for THC, police said.

"McRae did not have any personal or professional connection to the University and did not apply to the University for employment in recent history," police said in the release. "Investigators have determined that the note found on McRae at the time of his death provides the most information about his state of mind at the time of the shooting."

Police said they searched McRae’s electronic devices and believe he acted alone, despite suggesting he was acting with others in a letter police found after the attack.

Police also said they found two weapons on McRae after he died, including a Hi-Point C-9 9 mm handgun and a Taurus G3 9 mm handgun. Both were legally purchased but not registered.

The south entrance of the MSU Union on the campus of Michigan State University, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Two people were killed at Berkey Hall, university Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said after the attack. The gunman then moved to the MSU Union, where another was killed.

Police said McRae only used the Taurus handgun in the attack. Based on shell casings recovered, McRae fired at least 18 shots at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Fourteen casings were found in Berkey and three in the Union. Another casing was found outside of the Human Ecology Building.

Police said McRae's Taurus was loaded with 14 rounds at the time it was recovered after his death. The Hi-Point was loaded with 10 rounds. One extra loaded magazine for the Taurus was recovered in the chest pocket of his coat and 10 extra magazines for the Hi-Point were recovered in his backpack. McRae also had 136 rounds of loose ammunition in his backpack.

Where McRae went the night of the shooting

After the shootings at Berkey Hall and the MSU student Union, McRae walked away from campus. Police said they received numerous tips from community members and reviewed footage from surveillance cameras, to create a map showing the nearly 5-mile route McRae walked from campus to North Lansing.

MSU police said although the criminal investigation is ongoing, they were releasing the map showing McRae's whereabouts between the time he got off the Berkey Hall bus stop on Grand River Avenue in East Lansing at 7:19 p.m. and shot himself as police confronted him on Lake Lansing Road in north Lansing at 11:49 p.m.

Police release updated timeline

The department updated the timeline of events from Feb. 13. Times labeled with an asterisk were determined during the criminal investigation and were not known by police on the evening of the shooting.

Monday, Feb. 13:

*7:19 p.m. – McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

*7:24 p.m. – McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Ave in front of Broad Art Museum

*7:26 p.m. – McRae walks northeast across Grand River Ave

*8:12 p.m. – McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. – Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

*8:19 p.m. – McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m. – First officers arrive at Berkey Hall

*8:23 p.m. – McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union

*8:24 p.m. – McRae enters the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

*8:26 p.m. – McRae exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First MSU alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m. – Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

*9:14 p.m. – Person matching McRae’s description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Ave

10:04 p.m. – MSU alert sent, suspect description given

10:54 p.m. – MSU alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m. – First news conference takes place

11:18 p.m. – Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m. – MSU alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae, who fatally shoots himself

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

12:20 a.m. – MSU police confirm the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public

12:25 a.m. – Second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m. —MSU alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m. – MSU alert sent, bus service information for reunification center

1:35 a.m. – Third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m. – Fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m. – News release disseminated

How he obtained the firearms

Police said McRae purchased the Hi-Point C-9 9mm handgun Sept. 7, 2021. The Taurus G3 9mm handgun was purchased Oct. 5, 2021.

McRae used a Michigan ID card and a Social Security card to purchase the handguns. Police did not say where he purchased the weapons but said there were purchased legally, although never registered.

No other weapons were found at McRae’s home, they said.

The ammunition in all the magazines was consistent with 9mm ammunition purchased by McRae at 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 13. Police did not say where he purchased the ammunition.

Tips pour in

Thursday, March 23, 2023, during the March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol. The event was organized by the MSU chapter, in wake of the recent campus shooting rampage that killed three and critically injured five.

Police said community members provided 128 tips since Feb. 13 via email, phone, the media and other methods.

MSU Public Safety the FBI, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the East Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police participated in checking tips.

Three dead, five wounded

Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed. Five students were critically injured, although all five have since been released from the hospital.

Reaching out for help

Police said they recognize the update may be difficult for those within the MSU community and beyond and provided a list of on-campus resources.

"It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process," police said in the release.

MSU Student Health Services

General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

MSU Employee Assistance Program

EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu.

Counseling and psychiatry services

CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.

MSU Department of Psychiatry

Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070

