18 Things You Probably Don't Know About Prohibition

From Popular Mechanics

One hundred years ago today, the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect, banning the manufacture and sale of all alcoholic beverages in the country. We may treat prohibition like a joke today, but it was the result of decades of political crusading and did lead to a longer-term stanching of alcohol use. In fact, there's a lot of surprising stuff packed into just under 14 years of Prohibition. These 18 tidbits just scratch the surface.

🍺 Prohibition Fact #1: At the height of Prohibition, New York City had about 32,000 speakeasies, according to the Mob Museum’s Prohibition exhibit. Compare that to today, when a very saturated 12,000 beer and liquor licenses caused the New York Times to cover a movement to reduce the number of bars in New York. The original Scarface is about Prohibition liquor bootlegging, and the strip of popular smuggling seafront between Atlantic City and New York was called “Rum Row.” Another famous group, the Purple Gang, ran liquor from Canada through the Detroit River. Millions of quarts came up through the Bahamas each year, including whiskey from the U.K.

🍺 Prohibition Fact #2: Temperance crusaders were called Drys, and their opponents were called Wets. People had “dry politics” or, sorry, “wet politics,” exemplified by the 1928 presidential race between Herbert Hoover and Al Smith. By the time temperance was made the constitutional law of the land, the temperance movement was decades old. One group, the Anti-Saloon League, had overtaken the other temperance groups and emerged as the dominant group, lobbying and pressuring politicians to choose prohibitive policies. Herbert Hoover ran on a pro-Prohibition platform .

Photo credit: Henry Guttmann Collection - Getty Images More

🍺 Prohibition Fact #3: One U.S. state didn’t ever enforce Prohibition, and another was the last to reluctantly repeal Prohibition at the end. Can you guess which is which? Historians say that while law enforcement decided to “team up” local, state, and federal police to enforce Prohibition, the confusion over who claimed what jurisdictions and actions meant that enforcement suffered rather than benefited from the multi-level full court press. The federal government brought in 36 naval warships crewed by 11,000 men to police the high seas. (It was Maryland that never enforced Prohibition, while Mississippi was the last to repeal.)

🍺 Prohibition Fact #4: Many public supporters of Prohibition didn’t themselves abstain. "By the time large numbers of voters were confronted with a choice whether or not to support a prohibitionist measure or candidate for office, public discourse over alcohol had produced a number of prohibitionist supporters who were not themselves abstainers,” temperance historian Jack Blocker wrote in 1997 . “That is, they believed that it was a good idea to control someone else’s drinking (perhaps everyone else’s), but not their own."