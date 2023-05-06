18-time felon leads police on chase before arrest in northeast Spokane

May 5—An 18-time felon wanted on multiple felony warrants led Spokane police officers on a foot chase before he was arrested Wednesday in northeast Spokane.

Officers and SWAT team members responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of North Market Street after learning 39-year-old Jarreau Squetimkin was there with multiple firearms, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

A short time later, Squetimkin spotted officers and fled, police said.

Officers chased Squetimkin over a fence and into an apartment complex, where he was apparently trying to gain access to a random residence. He then complied with officers' commands and was arrested.

Squetimkin was armed with two firearms — a handgun mounted to the chest of a tactical-style vest he was wearing and a 12-gauge shotgun in a cardboard box Squetimkin was carrying. Police determined the handgun was stolen.

Squetimkin was wanted for five felony warrants for alleged crimes, including motor vehicle theft, attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Squetimkin was booked into the Spokane County Jail for the warrants, along with new charges of suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Squetimkin cannot legally possess a firearm because he is a felon.

He was scheduled for his first court appearance on the new charges Friday and an arraignment is scheduled May 16.

Squetimkin was listed on the Spokane County Jail roster with a $600,000 bond Friday night.