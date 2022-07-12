18-time offender arrested by Atlanta police after latest carjacking attempt

Atlanta police arrested a repeat offender after his latest attempt to carjack another individual, police said.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a stolen vehicle traveling around Campbellton Road and Myrtle Drive.

Officials searched the area and found the stolen Buick LaCrosse parked at 1980 Myrtle Drive.

Police noticed three individuals standing around the vehicle. When they began to pull closer, the suspects ran away, but were quickly arrested.

One of the suspects, Quintayvious Durham, had a Glock 44 .22 LR pistol, along with 22 rounds of live ammunition in his possession at the time of his arrest. Police also found the keys to the stolen vehicle on Durham.

Durham is a convicted felon who has been arrested 18 times by Fulton County, police said.

He also has an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County for an aggravated assault from June, according to police.

Durham was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction.

He was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

