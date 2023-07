Marlene Warren answered her front door on a day in May 1990 to be greeted by a clown, who handed her flowers and balloons before shooting her, in front of her 21-year-old son, per AP News. The case went unsolved until 2017, when an improvement in DNA technology and evidence from the crime scene pointed police toward Warren's husband's second wife, Sheila Keen-Warren, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in early 2023.