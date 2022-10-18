18 Ways Your Credit Card Can Be Your Best Financial Friend

Gabrielle Olya
·6 min read
Aum racha / iStock.com
Aum racha / iStock.com

For a piece of plastic, a credit card can be a very powerful thing. Not only does it make shopping seamless, but many credit cards also come with a number of perks, including ways to save money on purchases and added consumer protections. As long as you are a responsible credit card user without outstanding debt, there's no reason why you shouldn't use your credit card to pay for almost everything.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Important: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com
SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com

You Can Rack Up Reward Points

Why not get rewarded for the purchases you would be making anyway? Many credit cards allow you to earn rewards points for every dollar you spend, which can then be redeemed for travel rewards, gift cards, merchandise and more, depending on the card.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

It Helps You Build Credit

Your credit score is based on a number of factors, including your repayment history, the length of your credit history and your credit utilization. Responsible credit card use -- which includes making on-time payments, keeping credit cards open for long periods of time and only using a small percentage of your available credit -- will help your credit score to rise.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

You Might Be Able To Get a Sign-On Bonus

If you just opened a new credit card, making purchases with it can earn you a major sign-on bonus. This could be a cash bonus, extra rewards points or extra cash back.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

It Protects You From Fraud

Fraudulent purchases made with your credit card can be easily disputed. Things aren't so seamless with debit cards when the money is taken from your account and must be recovered. Using credit cards can give you that extra peace of mind from knowing that you won't be out any money in the case of theft or fraud.

AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images
AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images

They Make It Easy To Track Your Spending

It's hard to keep track of payments you make in cash, but when you pay for purchases with a credit card, it's very easy to see how much you are spending on what. This can help you to easily track your cash flow and see areas where you might be spending too much.

RonBailey / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RonBailey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Can Get Cash Back on Purchases

Shopping with a cash-back credit card means that you save on every purchase. The percentage of cash back you get will sometimes depend on the category of the purchase, such as groceries or specific retailer purchases. Other cash-back cards will give you a fixed amount back on all purchases, regardless of the category.

BraunS / Getty Images
BraunS / Getty Images

It Protects You From Dishonest Vendors

When possible, you should opt to pay for services like auto repairs and home improvement jobs with a credit card. This way if something goes wrong, you can easily dispute the charge and get your money back. If you pay with cash or check and your car stops working again or your contractor does a shoddy job installing new flooring, it's more of a hassle to get your money back.

Anchiy / Getty Images
Anchiy / Getty Images

You Get Extra Time To Pay

Although it is never a good idea to charge expenses to your credit card that you won't be able to pay back in full by the time your bill is due, it can be useful for making purchases when you're in between paychecks and don't have the money in your account to cover the purchase just yet. Paying with credit cards also allows your money to grow in interest-bearing accounts, such as a high-interest savings account or interest-earning checking account, in between payments.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

It Can Provide You With Rental Car Insurance

Many credit cards come with a number of consumer protections, one of which is rental car insurance. This means that if you pay for the rental car with your card, you'll be reimbursed for the cost of theft or collision damage in the event of any incidents.

haveseen / Shutterstock.com
haveseen / Shutterstock.com

You Can Earn Frequent Flyer Miles Without Getting On a Plane

Most major airlines now have their own credit cards that enable you to earn miles with your purchases. Typically, $1 spent equals one mile, according to Investopedia.

Pinkypills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pinkypills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It Can Protect Your Travel Plans

Your credit cards also might offer some form of travel insurance. Some cards will reimburse you for a trip that is canceled or cut short by sickness, severe weather or some other situations, even if your booking is nonrefundable. You might also be able to get reimbursed for accommodations and meals if your trip is delayed, or reimbursement if your baggage is delayed.

simonkr / Getty Images
simonkr / Getty Images

You Can Get Free Checked Bags

Some travel rewards cards allow you to get free checked bags on certain airlines when you book your travel with the card. This can be an extremely valuable perk for frequent flyers.

martin-dm / Getty Images
martin-dm / Getty Images

You Can Earn Hotel Loyalty Points

Some credit cards allow you to transfer rewards points to a hotel loyalty program. That means you can swipe your way to room upgrades and even free stays.

pixdeluxe / Getty Images
pixdeluxe / Getty Images

Your Purchases Are Protected

Another perk that comes with some credit cards is protection for your purchases. This can include reimbursement for a purchase that is damaged or stolen and extended warranties on certain products.

Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images
Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images

You Can Save on Interest

When you move debt to a balance-transfer card with a 0% annual percentage yield, you can save big on interest payments. Just make sure to pay off any debt before the introductory period runs out and the interest rate rises.

Astarot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Astarot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's Less Likely You'll Be Stuck Paying Fees

Debit cards charge overdraft fees and may also charge individual transaction fees. Although some credit cards have annual fees, if you use one without an annual fee and pay your bills on time and in full, you likely won't have to pay any fees for using your card.

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

They Can Save You Money at Your Favorite Retailers

Retail credit cards can help you save when you shop at your favorite stores. Store credit cards might offer you discounts, cash back on purchases or rewards points that can be redeemed for future purchases. Store credit cards do often have high interest rates, however, so be sure to always pay these cards on time and in full.

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

You Can Save Money on Takeout

Some credit cards have partnered with food delivery services to get cardholders free delivery. If you order a lot of takeout, this can be a big money-saver.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Ways Your Credit Card Can Be Your Best Financial Friend

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's Latest iPad Pros get the M2 Chip and a new Apple Pencil Trick

    Apple isn't making any design changes, but rather upping the performance of it's flagship tablets.

  • UPDATE 2-Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Chipotle stock deemed 'one of the most compelling' in the industry by Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs thinks Chipotle stock is a strong Buy despite the threat of a U.S. recession.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Insurance Policy Will ‘Provide Your Family Very Little Financial Security’

    Life insurance exists to offer peace-of-mind and to ensure loved ones don't face a financial shortfall if an untimely death occurs. In fact, finance guru Dave Ramsey warns that purchasing one particular type of life insurance could leave families with "very little financial security" in the end. The type of life insurance Ramsey warns against is mortgage life and credit life insurance.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer

    Dimon flagged the amount of debt in the financial system as a key concern, and suggested consumers might exhaust their pandemic savings within months.

  • Marcos Says Philippines Ready to Defend Peso as Currency Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the nation is prepared to defend the peso as the currency’s slide this year threatens to fuel inflation.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX Jet Faces Another Setback

    Investors seem to be inured to negative MAX news as of late. The Federal Aviation Administration’s review process for a 737 MAX 7 jet, a shorter version of the 737 MAX, has been delayed, according to The Wall Street Journal. “ Boeing is focused on meeting all regulatory requirements to certify the 737-7 and safety remains the driving factor in this effort,” said a Boeing (ticker: BA) spokesperson in an emailed statement.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 80% and Ready to Pop

    Right now, the crypto market is sending a clear signal that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has won the battle of the Layer 1 blockchains. For example, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 73%, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is down 81%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 82%, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 86%, and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is down 92%. Of these, the two that have the most potential to pop are Solana and Avalanche.

  • 4 Little-Known Perks of a Sam's Club Plus Membership

    For some, the perk of being able to shop before the crowds arrive is enough to justify a Sam's Club Plus membership.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Correction Is Incoming In Q1, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Charles Shi reiterated Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and a $110 price target. Shi added TSMC to the Needham Conviction List, replacing FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ: FORM). Shi saw a positive risk-reward as he updated the bull-bear debate. Shi's bullish call on TSMC's double-digit growth in 2023 met with pushback. Investors have expressed uneasiness about TSMC's 1H23 despite the general optimism about 2H23 and 2024. Shi adds demand-side analysis to b

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • This U.S. pension plan faces a bigger crisis than the U.K.’s

    Could the U.S. pensions behemoth be hit by the kind of crisis that just swept across the U. K.? The “defined benefit” pensions system in the U.S.A. is nearly 10 times the size of the one in Britain that just plunged the global financial system into turmoil and the British government into crisis. “U.S. state and local pensions are unlikely to face the sudden liquidity crisis that U.K. corporate pensions are confronting,” Fitch Ratings says in a statement.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Pays This Much Every Month

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.