Surprising Ways to Eat Corned Beef, From Nachos to Egg Rolls
From sandwiches to hashes and soups, we've got plenty of ways to update the old classic.
Corned beef isn't the kind of thing you eat every day, so when you do make it, you want it to be special. Whether you're making a St. Patrick's Day feast or just in the mood for a reuben, we've got plenty of corned beef recipes to play with. Looking for more St. Patrick's Day eats? Try our Irish-inspired dinners.
