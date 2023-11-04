18-wheeler chase lasts hours, suspect charged in Montgomery County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities and multiple other agencies were involved in an 18-wheeler pursuit that went through multiple counties.

The suspect 51-year-old man Christopher John Lubowski from Ormond Beach, Florida is booked in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office jail. He faces two federal charges, a felony evading charge and a possession of a controlled substance charge. Chief Carlisle with the Roman Forest Police Department says it's believed they found Methamphetamine, but it is not confirmed at this time.

Officials initially confirmed the scene when it was active on Katy Freeway Westbound near Highway 99.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies began assisting after a Patton Village police unit responded to a call around 2 p.m. about an 18-wheeler driving erratically and swaying on Highway 59 and Highway 242.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County and later was seen in Katy near Brookshire. Montgomery County sheriff's deputies assisted as the chase moved into Harris and Fort Bend County.

Houston area agencies were also involved and using all necessary tactical units, including air units, officials confirm.

Crash at Falcon Landing / Gaston caused by the pursuit of an 18-wheeler out of Montgomery County. Pls avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Axf4q78pm4 — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) November 4, 2023

According to the Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable, a crash was caused by the pursuit at Falcon Landing and Gaston. Harris County Sheriff's Office officials later confirmed the suspect was in custody after stopping the truck.