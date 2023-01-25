After 18 years, $1.5B dike repair done at Florida's Lake O

FILE - Rehabilitation work takes place on top of the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee, just a few feet from a home on Nov. 1, 2019, in Pahokee, Fla. Hurricane tides overtopped the original dike in 1926 and 1928, washed away houses and caused over 2,500 deaths. After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
17
CURT ANDERSON
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes.

The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake's shore in Clewiston.

“Herbert Hoover Dike has never been in better shape than it is right now,” said Col. James Booth, commander of the Corps of Engineers' Jacksonville district. “It's great news for the lakeside communities.”

The restoration project, which began in 2005, involved work throughout the dike's 143-mile (230-kilometer) span encircling the massive lake. The dike was originally started after hurricanes in the 1920s caused lake flooding that killed thousands of people in sugar-farming regions including Clewiston, South Bay, Pahokee and Belle Glade. It was eventually enlarged to circle the lake's entire 730 square miles (1,900 square kilometers).

A 1928 hurricane that triggered Lake Okeechobee flooding up to 20 feet (6 meters) deep in some towns is estimated to have killed at least 2,500 people — a majority of them Black farm workers. That storm and its impact on the poor was memorialized in Zora Neale Hurston's classic 1937 book “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”

By the late 1990s, however, engineers discovered the natural sand, rock and limestone dike that had been updated in the 1950s was weakening and could fail during a storm. That, in turn, led managers who control the lake's levels to move more water to Florida's east and west coasts to reduce the flood hazard.

Completion of the dike improvements will enable the lake's levels to be kept higher, reducing the need for discharges that can carry harmful nutrients to the coasts and improving the quality of water moving south into the Everglades — the vast wetlands also in the midst of a multibillion-dollar restoration effort, said Everglades Foundation CEO Erik Eichenberg.

“The future is bright for America's Everglades and the future is bright for Lake Okeechobee,” Eichenberg said.

Everything about the dike project is massive. Over 7.8 million man-hours from 42 contractors went into the work. About 90,000 cubic yards (69,000 cubic meters) of concrete was poured. Twenty-eight water control structures were replaced. There are nine pumping stations and nine navigation locks now in place.

For people living close to the lake, the project means less worry about a dike failure during a storm, said Clewiston Mayor James Pittman.

“It's nothing short of a miracle. Now, the cities around the lake can dwell in confidence and safety,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Ribbon-cutting ceremony dedicates restoration of Herbert Hoover Dike

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Herbert Hoover Dike, capping a yearslong rehabilitation project meant to keep the communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee safe from flooding.

  • 'Grave and imminent danger' no more: $1.8 billion in Lake O dike repairs finally done

    'Monumental undertaking' to repair more than 100 miles of the once-threatened Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobeenow finished

  • Wrong-way driver in deadly I-10 crash sentenced to prison

    Hannah Dike will spend 11.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.

  • Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023

    For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements. On Jan. 1, 2023, United Airlines raised requirements for Premier status tiers.

  • He once threw his wrestling gear away. Now, Kyrel Leavell is a state champ, eyeing more.

    From throwing his wrestling gear away to competing through a broken wrist, Warren Central's Kyrel Leavell journey to state title anything but easy.

  • Webb Telescope Spectrograph Suffers Software Glitch

    NASA says the Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph is currently unavailable for science operations following a software glitch earlier this month.

  • Ribbon-cutting for new public safety training center happening today

    City leaders and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are coming together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new public safety training center Wednesday.

  • DeSantis came to Miami to fight bail reform. Hours later, judge agrees to back off

    Gov. Ron DeSantis warns he’ll block “rogue” judges from going soft on crime. Message received.

  • Ford's 'self-inflicted' recalls, warranty costs put automaker at competitive disadvantage

    Ford struggles to contain, reduce recall and warranty costs as safety alerts spike in June.

  • Penncrest solicitor resigns from school district as schools pull books from shelves

    Two Penncrest school board member called their solicitor's legal opinion "worthless" earlier this month. Now he's resigned.

  • ‘Plan C’ Documentarian Kept Her Cameras Rolling As Abortion Access Dried Up

    June 24, 2022, started unremarkably for documentary filmmaker Tracy Droz Tragos (Abortion: Stories Women Tell, Rich Hill). She was dropping her child off at summer camp in the Berkshires and had to swing by CVS to grab a disposable camera, as the camp didn’t allow cell phones. And then she heard it on the radio: The Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. She got to work, capturing footage of response on the ground, and most revealingly, shooting a doctor fielding calls from women whose schedu

  • Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign

    Faculty leaders at a Minnesota college that dismissed an art history instructor who showed depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a course have overwhelmingly called for the university president to resign. Faculty leaders at Hamline University said 71 of 92 members who attended a meeting Tuesday voted to call on President Fayneese Miller to resign immediately.

  • Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    The German government has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same. (Jan. 25)

  • AP source: Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

    The Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Salgado just completed his sixth season with Buffalo, and his first coaching safeties. Salgado’s firing comes days after the Bills’ season ended Sunday with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

  • 'Business as usual': Disney Reedy Creek official mum on DeSantis' Reedy Creek plan

    Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District leaders said they will continue with "business as usual" despite the looming future of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to replace its top decision makers with a state-controlled board. The district, which oversees the land encompassing Walt Disney World, met Jan. 25 to discuss various changes to ongoing projects such as improvements made to World Drive — one of the major arteries connecting Disney's parks, hotels and other amenities.

  • This state wants its residents to pay less in retirement tax

    Michigan residents may end up paying less in tax on their retirement benefits. The state’s Senate Committee on Finance, Insurance and Consumer Protection has pushed forward a proposal, introduced by Sen. Kevin Hertel, to reduce what retirees pay in taxes on their benefits. Under current law, which was enacted in 2011, taxpayers with retirement or pension benefits face restrictions on the deductions they’re allowed.

  • Why the snowfall in Colorado Rockies isn’t likely to alleviate the drought

    Story at a glance A string of winter storms that brought heavier than average snow and rain across the west increased snowpack in the Western Rockies to 146 percent of average, a gain that holds the potential to boost reservoir levels in the coming months. Despite the extra snowpack, experts say it’s too early to tell what…

  • Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t

    Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.

  • Victim of Racist Attack Names FedEx in $5 Million Lawsuit [Update]

    Last year, D’Monterrio Gibson was racially targeted by a white father and son in the neighborhood as he made his FedEx deliveries. Gibson filed a $5 million federal lawsuit naming the two men as defendants, per WREG. However, the city, police department AND FedEx must answer to the suit’s accusations.

  • Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling

    Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware Court of Chancery has recognized that corporate officers owe the company a legal duty of oversight, which has traditionally been an obligation solely of directors. The decision by Vice Chancellor Travis Laster allows McDonald's shareholders to proceed to trial to try to prove that David Fairhurst, global chief people officer from 2015 to 2019, breached his oversight duties by allegedly acting in bad faith and ignoring signs of a toxic culture.