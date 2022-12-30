18 New Year's gift ideas to get 2023 started off right

New Year's gifts for yourself

The New Year is typically the domain of new starts, new goals and new possibilities. Of course, a lot of these––including ambitious dieting goals––tend to fizzle out before February. Instead of setting the bar high on plans for the next 12 months, why not start the year off with a bang by buying something you've been hankering for?

What better way to set the mood for 2023 than with the tools to make the year the best yet? Perfect for friends and family or for yourself, these gifts will feed your head and your heart, and streamline work and play so you can live your best life in 2023.

Best New Year's gifts to start 2023 off right

1. For better mental health: Noom Mood

Best New Year's gifts: Noom Mood

Setting new wellness goals for your body is great but Noom Mood helps keep your mental health in check. This incredibly handy app gives you step-by-step guidance to keep your mental wellness in check, complete with stress management techniques and even a mental health coach. For anyone working towards a healthier mindset in the new year, our reviewers highly recommend Noom Mood.

$149 for Four Months at Noom Mood

2. For dry January: Surely nonalcoholic Sparkling Brut

Best New Year's gifts: Surely Sparking Brut

The holiday season is a time when everyone hits the sauce a little harder. A month or two dry spell may be just what the doctor ordered. If you or someone you know is doing Dry January, Surely nonalcoholic Sparkling Brut is one to check out. tt's made by California winemakers just like the real thing, only with the booze stripped out. What's left is a complex and delicious drink perfect for any and all celebrations.

$25 at Amazon

3. For passive fitness: Bala Bangles

Best New Year's gifts: Bala Bangles

Working out on a regular basis does wonders for your health but who has the time? Bala Bangles are attractive weights you strap to your ankles or wrists to turn all daily activity into an opportunity to sweat off some calories. They're perfect for yoga, aerobics, boxing, pilates, walking and all manner of home workouts.

$40 at Amazon

4. For effortless dinners: CookUnity subscription

Best New Year's gifts: CookUnity

CookUnity is perhaps the most affordable way to feel like you have your own live-in chef. Each of its meals is restaurant-grade and curated by CookUnity's featured chefs at incredibly reasonable prices. You won't even have to dirty any pans to make them: simply pop them in the microwave. Our reviewers picked CookUnity as the best overall pre-made delivery kit for its vast selection of delicious dinners.

$8 per meal at Cook Unity

5. For weekend getaways: Airbnb

Best New Year's gifts: Airbnb

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your overall well-being is to simply get away. Airbnb makes any last-minute vacation even better, letting you stay in a warm and cozy home in lieu of a dingy motel. Prices for overnight and week-long stays are competitive, and even better when split between a few friends.

Book at Airbnb

6. For streamlined workouts: Tempo Studio

Best New Year's gifts: Tempo Studio

Sticking to a workout regimen is much easier when you don't have to drive to a fitness center. With a smart fitness device like Tempo Studio in your home jumping into a weightlifting program is easier than ever. Along with attractive weights, you can enjoy guided sessions to get lean, build muscle or achieve any wellness goals you have in mind for the new year. All these reasons and more are why Tempo ranks among our reviewer's favorite workout mirrors.

$1,495 at Tempo

7. For coffee snobs: Counter Culture Coffee subscription

Best New Year's gifts: Counter Culture coffee subscription

There are plenty of home-delivery coffee subscriptions but our reviewers found one clear winner: Counter Culture Coffee. Not only are its business practices totally transparent, but Counter Culture Coffee's tasty blends are also surprisingly affordable. We suggest pairing them with an Ember Smart Mug so you enjoy perfectly brewed pots at ideal temperatures.

$14+ at Counter Culture Coffee

8. For soothing sodas: Recess infused sparkling water

Best New Year's gifts: Reccess Infused Sparkling Water

That can of Diet Coke you suck down during your afternoon break may be tasty but it's not exactly healthy. Recess infused sparkling water not only refreshes you but its got hemp and adaptogens to improve your mood and calm your mind. Satisfying flavors like blackberry chai and pomegranate hibiscus are why our reviewers loved Recess beverages so much.

$32 at Amazon

9. For smooth runs: Nike women’s running shoe

Best New Year's gifts: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

Staying active is a little easier with the right pair of shoes. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is our reviewer's overall favorite running shoes for women for the bounce it offers your morning constitutional. For men, New Balance Fresh Foam running shoes also come highly recommended.

$103 at Nike

10. For better sleep: Hatch Restore

Best New Year's gifts: Hatch Restore

A good night's sleep is priceless when it comes to better physical and mental wellness. Hatch Restore is an alarm clock that wakes you up in the morning but will also lull you to sleep with soothing sounds and calming lights. Our reviewers picked it as one of the best alarm clocks for its wide array of customization options and its attractive low-profile design that would look great on any bedside table.

$130 at Amazon

11. For better yoga sessions: lululemon The Mat

Best New Year's gifts: lululemon The Mat

Many yoga mats on the market are cheaply-made and cumbersome to use. The Mat by lululemon is an outlier and could easily be the last yoga mat you ever buy. It's easy to clean, rolls up well and provides a perfect surface for quick warmups and long yoga sessions. For our reviewers, it was an easy pick for the best overall yoga mat on the market right now.

$98 at lululemon

12. For better organization: Happy Planner

Best New Year's gifts: The Happy Planner

Getting organized in the new year is one of the best ways to bring order to your professional and personal lives. The Happy Planner allows you to plan out the next 12 months in a gorgeous vertical layout with spaces for to-do lists, plans and even goals you hope to achieve. Pages even have positive affirmations to keep your head up all year long.

$30 at Happy Planner

13. For glow-ups: Allure Beauty Box subscription

Best New Year's gifts: Allure Beauty Box

What better gift to give yourself in the new year than a glow-up? The Allure Beauty Box subscription delivers $190 worth of new beauty products every month to let you dip your toes in many products and find what works best for your regimen. Our reviewers rank it among the best beauty subscriptions available for its wide variety of products.

$19+ at Allure Beauty Box

14. For healthier dinners: Home Chef

Best New Year's gifts: Home Chef meal kit

Meal kit delivery services shouldn't just be easy to make they should fit your needs. Home Chef does just that and allows some of the best customizations when it comes to meal kits. Our reviewers found Home Chef to be the best overall meal kit available right now because of its delicious offerings made with high-quality ingredients.

Subscribe at Home Chef

15. For attractive activewear: lululemon Align Pants

Best New Year's gifts: lululemon Align tights

Batman doesn't fight crime without his cowl so you shouldn't do your workout without the proper uniform either. The lululemon women's leggings are as luxurious as activewear gets, and ranks as some of the best workout leggings according to our reviewers. Men will be equally satisfied with the Pace Breaker Linerless shorts when it comes to getting the most out of their workout.

$98 at lululemon

16. For better hydration: Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler

Best New Year's gifts: Stanley Adventure Quencher

One of the easiest things you can do to improve your overall wellness is by drinking lots of water throughout the day. Stanley Adventure Quencher holds 40 ounces and keeps hot liquids hot for hours and cold liquids cold for days. It's guaranteed to last for life and is totally dishwasher safe making it an excellent tool for everyday hydration.

$40 at Amazon

17. For romantic surprises: The Bouqs Co. subscription

Best New Year's gifts: The Bouqs Co. subscription

Nobody doesn't love getting a big bouquet of fresh flowers especially outside of the big flower-gifting holidays. The Bouqs Co. is a subscription service that delivers beautiful and seasonal arrangements directly to your door every month. You can even customize your favorite flowers to match the mood and the season. It's a great gift for yourself or your special someone.

$44 at The Bouqs Co.

18. For tea lovers: Sips By subscription

Best New Year's gifts: Sips By subscription

Coffee isn't the only way people get their caffeine fix. Teas can be just as complex and as delicious as coffee especially the offerings inside a Sips By subscription box. After crafting a taste profile Sips By curates selections for you from more than 1,000 delicious teas. Our reviewers deemed it a perfect subscription service for tea lovers.

$16+ at Sips By

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 18 best New Year's gift ideas for 2023