After 18 years in solitary, man shares story as calls for body cameras inside Florida state prisons grow

TechCrunch
On Wednesday, local media reported that Nigeria's telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), received instructions from the country's apex bank to suspend access to crypto websites, including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. This development occurred a day after Binance imposed limits on peer-to-peer transactions trading the USDT/NGN pair, coinciding with the naira's fall to record lows, per another report. Crypto sites, particularly Binance, became popular for their peer-to-peer features, enabling direct cryptocurrency trades after the central bank prohibited local financial institutions from facilitating such transactions years ago.