180 arrested as violent protests hit France over police killing of teen

Paris — Almost 200 people were arrested in France Wednesday night as angry crowds attacked police stations, town halls, schools and public transport in several towns across the country. It was the second night of violence following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old who allegedly refused to comply with an order to stop his car.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Thursday that 170 officers were injured in Wednesday night's clashes and 180 people were arrested.

"This wasn't about small protest. It was about a small group of people deciding to attack the symbols of the republic," Darmanin said, vowing to restore "justice, calm and freedom." He said 40,000 police would be deployed around the country Thursday night amid fears of more violence.

Cars burn in the aftermath of clashes between protesters and police following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Toulouse, France, June 28, 2023. / Credit: Timothee Forget/via REUTERS

"The professionals of disorder must go home," Darmanin warned. "There will be a lot more police and gendarmes present tonight."

The police chief in Nanterre, where the shooting happened, said Thursday that the use of a weapon in the incident had not been justified. The officer involved in the fatal encounter was in custody amid an ongoing murder investigation.

The chaos overnight left debris on the streets of a number of towns and cities, and three storeys of an apartment building were burned in Villeurbanne, near Lyon. All seven of police cars in the town of Neuilly sur Marne, near Paris, were torched, along with a tramway in Clamart and part of the city hall building in Evreux.

A separate investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of the teen, who has been identified as Nahel, refusing to comply with the police's order to halt his vehicle.

French lawmakers held a minute's silence Wednesday, "in memory of Nahel, in support of his parents, and loved ones," according to the parliament's speaker, while Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the officer's decision to open fire.

Borne told parliament "justice will be done" with regard to the shootging, which she said clearly "did not conform to the rules of engagement" of the French police.

Restaurant owners on a mission to reconnect people with water

Carbon capture technology removes CO2 from power plant emissions, but is it a climate solution?

Chemotherapy drugs are in short supply, leaving patients in limbo