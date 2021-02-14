This 180-day global cruise is at least $41,600 a person and sold out in one day - see what it will be like on board

Brittany Chang
Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia in Sydney, Australia. Oceania Cruises

  • Oceania Cruises' "Around the World in 180 Days" 2023 sailing just sold out in one day.

  • Bob Binder, Oceania Cruises' president and CEO, attributes its quick sale time to "pent-up demand."

  • Prices range from $41,600 to $155,600 for the cruise that hits 33 countries.

On January 27, Oceania Cruises opened bookings for its 180-day long cruise set for 2023. The trip then sold out within a day.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted cruise sailings in the US, but that's not stopping people from booking future trips, even if the voyages are almost two years out. This includes people who have never sailed with Oceania before: 33% of the bookings were made by new guests instead of experienced Oceania travelers.

"Despite the challenges the world faces today, travelers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories," Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement.

The number of new guests on the 180-day cruise and the speed at which it sold out reflects "tremendous pent-up demand," Binder said in a statement on the news release.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Toscana restaurant on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

And apparently, 180 days out at sea isn't enough for some of its guests.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Waves Grill on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

According to the cruise line, 20% of its world cruise guests have decided to lengthen the voyage to 218 days.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The spa on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

The sold out trip will span from January 15, 2023 to July 13, 2023 ...

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia ship. Oceania Cruises

... and will start and end in San Francisco.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The spa on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

The "Around the World in 180 Days" cruise hits 96 ports in 33 countries …

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia in Sydney, Australia. Oceania Cruises

… including Namibia, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia. Oceania Cruises

The trip also includes three days in Antarctica and 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia in China. Oceania Cruises

These sites include the Great Wall of China, the Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site in Brazil, the Itsukushima Shinto Shrine in Japan …

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Terrace Cafe on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

… the volcanoes of Kamchatka in Russia, the Singapore Botanic Garden, and Glacier Bay National Park in the US.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The penthouse suite on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

In total, the cruise will cross 24 time zones across four continents.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia. Oceania Cruises

Guests will be spending their 180 days at sea on Oceania's "Insignia" ship.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The penthouse suite on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

The Insignia includes four restaurants, eight bars, and 342 suites ...

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Terrace Cafe on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

... accommodating a total of 684 guests.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The grand staircase on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

And what would be a global cruise without cuisine inspired by the worldwide destinations?

Food from the Toscana on the Insignia cruise
Food from the Toscana on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

There's even plant-based options for the vegetarian and vegan cruisers.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Impossible cheese burger on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

Spending half of the year on a ship may seem like a lot, but the Insignia has a variety of options to keep you entertained while you're out at sea …

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia. Oceania Cruises

… including a spa, gym, art area, putting green, and casino.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The putting green on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

There's even the obligatory cruise pool deck.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The pool deck on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

Prices for the 180-day journey started at $41,600 for a stay in the inside stateroom.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia. Oceania Cruises

This cost then jumped up to $155,600 for the owner's suite.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The owner's suite on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

These prices can go up even further for those looking to cruise over 180 days.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The pool deck on Insignia. Oceania Cruises

The inside stateroom sits at 160 square-feet, while the owner's suite spans almost 1,000 square-feet.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The casino on the Insignia. Oceania Cruises

"The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences," Binder said in a statement.

Oceania Cruises insignia
The Insignia in the Caribbean. Oceania Cruises

