180-day jail term man who helped move body after accidental shooting

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A man who helped dispose of a friend's body after the victim was accidentally shot will serve 180 days in jail for evidence tampering and gross abuse of a corpse.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest sentenced Michael P. Reynolds, 37, on Friday. The sentence includes two years' probation. The judge reserved a potential prison sentence of up to four years, which he could order Reynolds to serve if he violates terms of probation.

Shooter sentenced:'Drunk, stupid and playing with guns.' Tusc. County man gets 8 years for killing friend

Three men charged:Dalbert 'Dale' Sanders charged with involuntary manslaughter in man's shooting death

Reynolds, a Uhrichsville resident, was one of three men charged after the accidental shooting death of John Q. Bashline II, 37, of Powhatan Point, in May.

What happened to John Bashline?

Dalbert W. "Dale" Sanders is serving eight years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, using weapons while intoxicated, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Sanders shot Bashline while practicing quickly drawing a gun after a night of heaving drinking at a home on Feed Springs Road in Mill Township.

Law enforcement and prosecutors have said that Sanders told two codefendants to put him in the back of the injured man's car. They drove to a spot a block away from Dennison's Twin City Medical Center, where they left him. He was found dead shortly after the shooting on May 15.

Reynolds' nephew, Dominic A. Reynolds, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21 for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Defendant speaks in court

Given the chance to speak on his own behalf, Michael Reynolds said he wished he could go back in time and not do what he had done.

County Prosecutor Ryan D. Styer said Michael Reynolds got caught up in Sanders' schemes. He said the three codefendants were pretty certain after the shooting that Bashline would not survive or was already dead.

He said it was plausible that Michael Reynolds obeyed Sanders because he was afraid of him. Sanders had convictions for weapons offenses, aggravated menacing, menacing and was the subject of a protection order when the shooting occurred.

Michael Reynolds' aunt, Cindy Gray, and sister-in-law, Tiffany Reynolds, agreed fear of Sanders was a factor in his actions. Cindy said other family members could have been in danger.

Tiffany Reynolds described Michael as the family favorite who could always make everyone laugh, and was the person people would call when they needed help. She said her brother-in-law is the stay-at-home father to his four children.

Styer said Bashline was a big part of the life of his mother, Melissa Dickson, as he lived with her and took care of her.

Defense attorney Travis Collins said his client should have called 911 after the shooting, but said he was probably in a state of shock after it happened.

Ernest said alcohol fueled all the conduct on the night of the shooting.

