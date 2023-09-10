184,000 people in UK ‘will be diagnosed with preventable cancer this year’

Around 184,000 preventable cancers will be diagnosed in the UK this year, according to new estimates.

Some 40 per cent of cancers are thought to be preventable and are attributed to smoking, obesity, alcohol intake and exposure to UV radiation.

A new report by Frontier Economics suggests this figure will be 184,000 in 2023, with the number rising over the next 17 years.

The economics consultancy said preventable cancers come with a significant financial burden, estimating that they would lead to £40 billion in lost productivity and cost the people affected £30 billion. They will lead to £3.7 billion in healthcare costs – which includes costs incurred by the NHS – and £1.3 billion in social care costs.

Overall, preventable cancers this year will cost the UK economy £78 billion, according to the report, which says the number will increase over time, largely because of population increases rather than changes in cancer incidence rates.

The authors estimate that there will be around 226,000 new preventable cancer cases in 2040. Between 2023 and 2040, some 3.7 million preventable cancers will be diagnosed.

Matthew Bell, a director at Frontier Economics, said: “Reducing the sizeable number of people with these cancers could be a central element to reducing some costs for the NHS, and more significantly improving productivity, growth and the lives of countless people and their families.”

Michelle Mitchell, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “This report is a stark reminder of the countless lives that could be saved by preventing cancer, and a call to the UK Government that health prevention strategies are key to relieving pressures on our NHS and economy.

“Around four in 10 cancer cases in the UK are preventable. But if recent trends continue, smoking could cause around one million more cancer cases in the UK between now and 2040, and more than 21 million UK adults could be obese, which would increase their risk of over 13 types of cancer.

“Right now, the UK Government is set to miss its 2030 smoke-free ambition, and junk food marketing restrictions have once again been delayed. We urge the UK Government to implement strong prevention strategies that will mean more people can live healthy lives free from the fear of cancer.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling the causes of preventable cancers to help people live longer, healthier lives and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“We have introduced calorie labelling, announced a £40 million pilot to give eligible patients living with obesity access to effective obesity drugs, and will help a million smokers across England quit by giving them a free vaping starter kit. There are record numbers of cancer checks happening in the NHS.”

