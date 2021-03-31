185 baby tortoises found in suitcase marked ‘souvenirs’ in Galapagos Islands

Don Sweeney

Customs officials at a Galapagos Islands airport spotted something strange Sunday in X-rays of a suitcase marked “souvenirs,” authorities say.

When they opened it up, workers found 185 baby tortoises wrapped in plastic as part of a smuggling scheme, a Facebook post by airport officials says.

Baby tortoises from the islands, home to many unique species, can sell for up to $5,000 apiece, to animal collectors and exotic pet markets, BBC News reported. Ten of the tortoises had died after being wrapped in plastic, presumably to keep them still to try to avoid detection.

Workers at the loading terminal at the airport on the island of Baltra detected “irregularities” in X-rays of the suitcase, the post says.

“It should be remembered that our Galapagos Ecological Airport is a signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration, which seeks to combat trafficking in species in the world,” officials wrote.

Airport workers are trained to detect efforts to illegally smuggle animals off the islands, located off the coast of Ecuador, the post says.

No arrests have been made but workers at the transport firm that dropped the suitcase off at the airport have been questioned, BBC News reported. If convicted, the smugglers could face up to three years in prison.

Rescuers surprise ‘adventurous’ wedding in Colorado snow after mistaken call for aid

15,000 bees invade car while owner shops for groceries, New Mexico police say

If you spot a hellbender or mudpuppy, this NC agency wants to know. Here’s why

Recommended Stories

  • Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

    Here’s what to know before you go.

  • Suitcase Filled with 185 Live Baby Tortoises Wrapped in Plastic Discovered at Galápagos Airport

    Officials discovered the reptiles after x-ray machines detected irregularities in a red suitcase, which had previously been said to be carrying souvenirs.

  • Investigator boards ship at start of probe into Suez Canal blockage

    ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -Divers inspected the hull of the Ever Given on Wednesday as the man tasked with investigating how the giant container ship ran aground, choking off international trade through the Suez Canal for almost a week, boarded the vessel. Lead investigator Captain Sayed Sheasha, who boarded the Ever Given on Wednesday afternoon, told Reuters that the investigation would include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes. "The ship will remain in the lakes area until the investigations are complete," Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told a local television channel late on Wednesday, adding that there was no definite time frame for the inquiry.

  • NC Medicaid paid out nearly $214,000 to business owner for made-up therapy, feds say

    Pamela Grace Faulkner, 60, was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay the money back.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • Baby giant tortoises in Galapagos park after trafficking attempt foiled

    Dozens of baby giant tortoises are being looked after at Galapagos National Park after an attempt to traffick them out of the islands. An Ecuadorian policeman was arrested after airport officials discovered 185 of the creatures stuffed in a suitcase. The reptiles, no more than three months old, were found in luggage destined for Guayaquil in mainland Ecuador during a routine inspection on Baltra island Sunday, authorities said. staff reincorporate 185 stuffed in a suitcase to be trafficked, as an Ecuadorian policeman has been arrested.

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper names six Bulldogs in Top 10 positional rankings ahead of NFL draft

    ESPN‘s Mel Kiper named six Bulldogs in his recently updated top 10 rankings by position ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. TE Tre McKitty - No. 6 tight end. G Ben Cleveland - No. 8 guard. C Trey Hill - No. 7 center. OLB Azeez Ojulari - No. 3 outside linebackers. CB Tyson Campbell - No. 5 cornerback. S Richard LeCounte - No. 10 corner

  • What Percentage Of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Zynga Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZNGA ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk...

  • A Family Tries to Save World from a Robot Apocalypse in Trailer for Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines

    Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph lend their voices to the animated adventure

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee among activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • In 2 months, Myanmar's military has killed more than 500 people. The international community has done little to help.

    The protests that have swept Myanmar since the military junta's February 1 coup have killed 500 civilians.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.